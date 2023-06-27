Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Use Golf Buggy in Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Paris Fashion Show

The supermodels traveled in style to the Simon Porte Jacquemus' show in the grounds of the Palace of Versailles

Published on June 27, 2023 07:28AM EDT
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid ride a golf buggy ahead of the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Paris. Photo:

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall Jenner just wants to have fun!

On Monday, the model shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how she and pal Gigi Hadid made it to the runway for Simon Porte Jacquemus' Fall 2023 fashion show in Paris.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Jenner, 27, and her longtime friend are seen sitting in a golf buggy, with Hadid, 28, waving and smiling as she prepares to drive off.

Meanwhile, Jenner pouts and poses by sticking her leg into the air, before waving and telling those in the background “Bye!” as they drive around the landscaped gardens of the Palace of Versailles. 

“Versailles tour,” someone can be heard shouting in the background. 

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid ride a golf buggy during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Paris.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Both Jenner and Hadid were dressed in their gowns for the show, which introduced the French fashion designer's new "Le Chouchou" collection. The show featured a celebrity-filled front row including the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Claire Foy and Emily Ratajkowski

Hadid wore a cream bikini with an intricate lace cream coverup full of crisscrossing ties that ran up the front of the ensemble. The look was paired with matching knee-high lace stockings with white, square-toe ballet-inspired heels.

Like Hadid, Jenner also wore white, square-toe ballet-inspired heels with her eye-catching white bubble ensemble. Her very-short dress, which featured a strapless neckline and a large billowing silhouette, showed off her long legs.

The 818 Tequila founder also wore a thick choker featuring a large gemstone and rows of pearl strands along with beautiful drop earrings.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid ride a golf buggy during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in Paris.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

After strutting their stuff on the runway, the friends headed out for dinner in Paris, where they were joined by rapper Travis Scott, the ex of Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Travis, 32, and Kylie, 25, share two children together, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1.

Kendall opted for a chic yellow sequin halter-neck dress and white strappy heels for the occasion at Siena restaurant in the French capital, while Scott, 32, sported a multi-colored Louis Vuitton outfit.

Gigi and Kendall spotted as they come out of a Parisian restaurant after the Jacquemus show in Pari
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid had a night out in Paris on Monday.

SplashNews.com

The Kardashians star and Hadid, who wore a brown cut-out co-ord, were seen leaving the French eatery around midnight local time, while the rapper ended the evening with friends and left around 1:30 a.m.

Kendall also shared a look at her dress before she headed out, posting a series of snapshots and clips on her Instagram Story. “Night out in Paris,” she captioned a video of herself showing off her shimmering dress in a mirror. 

