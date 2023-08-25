Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila with Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye in Fun TikTok

Kendall Jenner founded 818 Tequila in May 2021

Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
August 25, 2023
Kendall Jenner is having some tequila fun with her pals.

The supermodel, 27, posted a light-hearted TikTok of her sharing a tipple with Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber and singer Justine Skye on a yacht Thursday.

In the clip, the ladies can be seen passing around a bottle of Jenner's 818 Tequila brand’s Eight Reserve while jokingly miming along to an audio of Scott Disick offering Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner a drink on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Drink?,” Diskick, 40, asks in the audio, to which the momager, 67, replies, “You know, I’m a little - I would love-.”

“I don’t need a whole life story. Just yes or no,” Disick interjects. 

“Yes, a little baby one. Thank you. I was gonna give you a whole thing about how I was so nauseous,” the mother of six replied, leading to Disick replying with, “That’s a lot!”

Jenner can be seen holding up the large eight-shaped bottle as she mimes Disick’s words. Skye, 28, Harvey, 26, and Bieber, 26, then take their turns in miming the words of her mom.

While Jenner sported a cream and blue tank top over her green bikini, Skye was dressed in a blue checkered two-piece with red flower patterns. Harvey also rocked black sunglasses and an orange bikini top, while Bieber wore a blue bikini set and a pair of stylish shades. 

The location of Jenner's tropical party is unknown, but the girls' trip is highly likely to be a celebration of Skye’s 28th birthday, which was also on Thursday. 

“UH OHHHHH. IT’S MY BEST FRIEND’S BIRTHDAY!!!!!!! TWENTYATEEE @justineskye,” Bieber wrote on her Instagram story as she shared different pictures of the two.

Reposting Jenner’s TikTok video, Bieber also wrote, “Happy Birthday @justineskye.”

Jenner’s girls' trip comes after she attended her 818 Tequila brand’s party in Los Angeles on Aug. 18 wearing a see-through, nude pink one-shoulder dress, layered with green mesh, which revealed her lace bra and panties. 

On Aug. 17, Jenner also spoke to PEOPLE about being featured in the Fall 2023 campaign for Calvin Klein, alongside BTS' Jungkook and Blackpink's Jennie Kim.

“I love adding a feminine touch to masculine pieces,” the supermodel told PEOPLE exclusively about the minimalistic style elements she wears in her day-to-day life.

“Calvin Klein delivered precisely that in this campaign,” she added about the new seasonal collection, which sees Jenner wearing an open oversized blazer and matching wide-leg pants, a black pantsuit with lace bra and a white trench coat.



