Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Want to Raise Her Kids in Los Angeles: 'You Heard It Here First'

"I'm excited for that time in my life," the model says of having her own children

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 21, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Photo:

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

Kendall Jenner is ready to leave L.A. when it comes time to raise a family.

In Wall Street Journal Magazine's Summer digital issue, the model, 27, opened up in a cover story about the prospect of having kids and whether she'd stay in her hometown of Los Angeles as they grow up.

"I'm excited for that time in my life," Jenner shared of having kids of her own. "I just know it's not right now."

As for whether she'll stay in L.A. during that time, the model confirmed that she plans to leave the city. "Oh yeah. You heard it here first."

Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

Jenner is the only one of her siblings to not have any children. During season 2 of The Kardashians,  Kris Jenner, 67, spoke to daughter Kendall about the possibility of having a child, telling the model, "I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby."

Kendall immediately choked on her water at her mom's suggestion, telling Kris that she was making her "uncomfortable."

"You keep telling me, 'You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet," Kendall told her mom, as Kris quipped, "Are you sure it's your life?"

Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

"I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life," Kendall explained in a confessional. "I'm still enjoying life on my own. And I'm okay with that right now."

Kris went on to remind Kendall that her "[egg] count goes down a little bit" with "every year that goes by." To get a second opinion, Kris called up gynecologist Dr. A, who had been helping Kourtney Kardashian on her fertility journey.

"For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they're not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing," Dr. A said over the phone. "It would be a good time to freeze eggs ... The younger you are, the better the quality."

"I think it's unanimous. We're gonna have a baby," Kris teased after the phone call.

