Kendall Jenner Didn’t Want to Pose by Her Sisters at the Met Gala Because She’s Too Tall

Her shimmering Marc Jacob platform boots boosted her height to a towering 6-foot-7

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
Published on June 21, 2023 01:47PM EDT
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner pose together at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Kendell Jenner isn’t one to grab the spotlight. 

The 27-year-old fashion model actually prefers a little less attention than her enormously famous sisters and family. Jenner, who covers the WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue, revealed she’s constantly worried about people thinking she is a “pick me,” which is slang for someone who will do anything for attention. 

For example, she told the WSJ that at May’s Met Gala — where she wore a stunning Marc Jacobs black sequined bodysuit — she avoided taking photos with her sisters because the Marc Jacobs platform boots she was wearing boosted her height from 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-7. 

After debuting her "no-pants" trend in 2022, the model kept the trend going at this year’s Met red carpet, opting for the sequined bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and nothing on her lower half.

Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

The glittering one-piece — which left little to the imagination as Kendall turned around to climb the stairs — was topped off with a silver crystal-embellished collar and shimmering sky-high platinum boots. As for her glam, Kendall kept things sleek with a high pony and nude makeup look, her bold brows on full display.

Jenner also admitted to the WSJ. Magazine that prior to fashion’s biggest night of the year, she suffered a horrible breakout around her mouth. “I swear I prayed [for it to go away],” she told the magazine.

The desire to remain unknown was born in her early modeling days when she went about making her way through the fashion industry, without her family name.

In fact, she tried dropping her last name during the early days of her modeling career to distance herself from the Kardashian-Jenner family. She also did not want her family members in the audience of her fashion shows.

"From the time she was a little girl, she has seemed really definite in who she is and how she wants to do it," Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, told WSJ. Magazine. Kris, 67, recognized her daughter's interest in modeling as a young teen, so she arranged a meeting between Jenner and frequent Victoria's Secret photographer Russell James. The meeting resulted in a shoot for Miss Vogue Australia.

Afterward, Jenner and agents at Society Management dropped her last name, hoping this would lead to the fashion world taking her more seriously.

Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

And succeed she has, despite feeling like she needs to break away from her family and feeling like she's not necessarily cut out for the world she was dropped into.

“I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” Jenner said. “It’s just weird to me…because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion,” she added.

Marc Jacobs became an early champion of her career. He cast her in her first major show in 2014, on the advice of stylist Katie Grand, and continues to work with her regularly.

“She was Kendall, she wasn’t Kendall Jenner, she wasn’t Kim’s little sister,” Jacobs, 60, told WSJ. Magazine. “I said [to Katie later], if she fits in the clothes and looks good in the clothes and walks beautifully, I don’t see why she shouldn’t be in the cast. If you are only interested in her because she is Kendall Jenner, I’m not into it.”

WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue hits WSJ. com and Apple News+ on June 30.

