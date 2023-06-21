Kendall Jenner Defends Viral Cucumber Cutting Moment: 'I Did It Tastefully' and 'Successfully'

Jenner, who's on the cover of WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue, addressed her silly kitchen faux pas

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

Published on June 21, 2023 01:28PM EDT
Kendall Jenner Teases Her 'Tragic' Cucumber Cutting Skills - for this, are we able to grab a shot of Kendall during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians
Kendall Jenner. Photo: The Kardashians/Hulu

Kendall Jenner just can't seem to shake her infamous cucumber faux pas.

The 818 founder, who covers WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue, opened up to the outlet about the viral moment from a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians in which fans called her out for uncomfortably cutting a cucumber.

“Let me just say I successfully cut 'The Cucumber,’” she told WSJ. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”

Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

The reality star went on to share that she actually spends quite a bit of time in the kitchen, cooking family-favorite dishes — like rice pilaf with herbed chicken and vegetables — for friends.

The cucumber incident was captured in a season 2 episode of The Kardashians when Kendall was in her mother Kris Jenner's kitchen attempting to slice a cucumber to make herself a snack, after denying her mother's offer to have her chef help.

"I'm making it myself," she responded. "Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it's pretty easy."

"You go girl," her mom said.

Kendall then proceeded to cut the cucumber, though she didn't seem particularly comfortable doing so. At one point, she had her arms crossed over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other.

"Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day," Kris warned as her daughter continued to struggle with the knife.

"I know, I'm kinda scared," Kendall responded.

She then looked up at the camera and admitted her fault. "I'm definitely not a good cutter, so don't zoom in on me," she said. "I'm not professional whatsoever."

Kendall Jenner TikTok Cucumber costume
Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner TikTok

Fans were left baffled by her awkward chopping strategy. "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f------ cucumber is the most tragic thing I've ever witnessed," one person wrote in a tweet, which she later retweeted.

In a sure sign that she didn't take the criticism too seriously, Kendall dressed up as a cucumber for Halloween last year, accessorizing with a fake kitchen knife, green spandex leggings and bright green eyeshadow. She captioned an Instagram image of herself in the costume, "I'm giving out fruits and veggies tonight."

WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue hits WSJ. com and Apple News+ on June 30.

