Kendall Jenner was totally in her element while on the set of Calvin Klein's Fall 2023 campaign photo shoot.

That's because the brand's new seasonal collection, which she models alongside BTS' Jungkook, Blackpink's Jennie Kim, Kid Cudi and Alexa Demie, has the minimalistic and modern style elements she genuinely enjoys wearing.

“I love adding a feminine touch to masculine pieces,” the supermodel — and Calvin Klein brand ambassador — 26, tells PEOPLE exclusively of how her personal style ties into the label's pieces.

“Calvin Klein delivered precisely that in this campaign,” she says of the ad, which was shot by photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh.

The Kardashians star's new gig comes on the heels of her recent risqué ad for the label. In it, she wears a dark-wash denim-on-denim getup with her jean jacket left unbuttoned to show off a hint of side boob.

The styling for this campaign was no different.

Out of the three looks Jenner wears, the most memorable for her was the "no shirt" 'fit, which teetered on the bold, daring and sexy side.

“The suit with wide-leg trousers worn with no shirt underneath, a simple chic belt and great boots” made for an androgynous look that echoes Jenner's fashion sense as well as Calvin Klein's empowering philosophy.

In a behind-the-scenes photos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Jenner also poses in a leather mini skirt and white button-up shirt while giving the camera a sultry stare like a pro.

But amidst the sexy apparel, she was still able to tap into her softer feminine side by wearing some of the cozier options, including a camel-hued knit set consisting of a cardigan, bralette and midi skirt.

Jenner made her Calvin Klein debut in 2015 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the iconic company — including the one shot alongside her four sisters, Kylie Jenner as well as Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

The Calvin Klein Fall 2023 collection — which includes eyewear and jewelry in addition to the undergarments and apparel — is now available on calvinklein.com.