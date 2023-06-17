Kendall Jenner Beams as She Steps Out with Bad Bunny for Shopping Outing

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are an effortlessly stylish pair!



The supermodel, 27, and rapper, 29 — who are rumored to be dating — looked casual and cool as they shopped together in Sherman Oaks, California, on Thursday.

Dressed in a white cropped tank top and a matching high-waisted jeans cinched with a thin burgundy belt, Jenner beamed as she and Bad Bunny (né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) strolled along the sidewalk together. A pair of white Adidas sneakers, oval-framed sunglasses and a bright red tote bag finished off the model's stylish look.

Bad Bunny also opted for a monochrome outfit — the rapper wore a matching a light brown hooded sweater and pants, teamed with a pair of black sneakers. A splash of color made its way into his outfit as he also sported a bright green baseball cap, worn backwards.

Jenner and Bad Bunny shop for Vinyl Records in Sherman Oaks. BACKGRID

The pair’s latest outing came after they were spotted earlier this month grabbing brunch in Beverly Hills together, wearing coordinating earth-toned outfits.

While neither has publicly addressed their relationship, a source exclusively told PEOPLE in May that the 818 Tequila founder and musician were "getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."



Jenner and Bad Bunny have been rumored to be dating since February. Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends, and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."



Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. According to TMZ, the pair were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

