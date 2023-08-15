Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Show Off Rare PDA at Drake's Concert

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny looked “passionate from a mile away” at Drake’s concert in Los Angeles.

Photos captured The Kardashians star, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, at the rapper’s It’s All a Blur tour stop on Sunday at the Kia Forum.

The “Tití Me Preguntó” singer sported a beige jacket and leather pants with a green hat and sunglasses, while the model was dressed in a black top and leather pants.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. BACKGRID

Throughout the show, the couple, who first became linked with one another in February, appeared to be having a blast as they danced along to the "Hotline Bling" rapper's set.

At one point, in a rare moment of PDA, they were caught especially cozying up to one another. Jenner leaned in to embrace the Puerto Rican singer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — and put her hands on his face, while he wrapped his arms around her waist. Both of them appeared to be all smiles.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. BACKGRID

Fans also captured footage of their outing as they were dancing in the crowd and trying to talk into each other’s ears throughout the show.

Kim Kardashian also joined her sister and her date at the show.

The reality star and the “I Like It” singer have been stepping out for date nights together throughout the summer. In late July, they were seen having an evening out for sushi together in West Hollywood. In early August, photos captured them leaving Dave Chappelle’s comedy show together.

Last month, they also traveled together for a romantic vacation in Idaho. "They definitely seem in love and super serious,” a source shared with PEOPLE, mentioning that the pair looked “really cute” and “so happy together” on the trip.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in late February, when they were spotted leaving a supposed double date with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE at the time that the duo was "spending time together" and shared that Bad Bunny is “different” from Jenner’s former flings.

"She likes him and is having fun,” the insider said.

The couple has yet to confirm the relationship or go social media official, but they have continued to be spotted out together, including during his headlining set at Coachella in April.

