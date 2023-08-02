Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Date Night at Dave Chappelle Comedy Show in West Hollywood

The supermodel and the rapper first sparked dating rumors in February

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 09:46AM EDT
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are all smiles while leaving the Dave Chappelle Comedy Show
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, California, on Aug. 1, 2023. Photo:

BACKGRID 

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are having a laugh. 

The supermodel, 27, and the musician, 29, stepped out together after attending comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday night.

In the photos, the pair were pictured exiting the comedy show’s venue, with a smiling Jenner wearing a sheer black top over a black bra.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican rapper sported a black top underneath a dark brown leather jacket. He also wore a pair of black sunglasses on top of his head.

Kendall Jenner attend OBB MediaÂs Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The couple’s date night comes after they had another evening out together in Los Angeles last week. Matching in all-black ensembles, they stepped out for dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Jenner was dressed in a black strappy midi dress and pumps, which she accessorized with a black shoulder bag, while Bad Bunny rocked a black jacket, jeans and backward cap.

The “I Like It” singer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — was also pictured carrying a bottle of wine, which he later handed to Jenner as they walked to their car.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in late February, when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles eatery after after a supposed double date with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty ; Stewart Cook/CBS /Getty

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were "spending time together" and noted that Bad Bunny is “different” from the Kardashians star's past relationships.

"She likes him and is having fun,” the insider added.

Though neither has confirmed their relationship or gone Instagram official, the pair have been spotted together several times, while Jenner was also pictured showing her support for her beau during his headlining set at Coachella in April.

Last month, they also went on a romantic vacation to Idaho. "They definitely seem in love and super serious,” a source told PEOPLE then, adding that the pair looked “really cute” and “so happy together” during their break.

