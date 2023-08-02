Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Date Night at Dave Chappelle Comedy Show in West Hollywood

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are having a laugh.

The supermodel, 27, and the musician, 29, stepped out together after attending comedian Dave Chappelle’s show in West Hollywood, California, on Tuesday night.

In the photos, the pair were pictured exiting the comedy show’s venue, with a smiling Jenner wearing a sheer black top over a black bra.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican rapper sported a black top underneath a dark brown leather jacket. He also wore a pair of black sunglasses on top of his head.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The couple’s date night comes after they had another evening out together in Los Angeles last week. Matching in all-black ensembles, they stepped out for dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Jenner was dressed in a black strappy midi dress and pumps, which she accessorized with a black shoulder bag, while Bad Bunny rocked a black jacket, jeans and backward cap.

The “I Like It” singer — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — was also pictured carrying a bottle of wine, which he later handed to Jenner as they walked to their car.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in late February, when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles eatery after after a supposed double date with Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty ; Stewart Cook/CBS /Getty

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the pair were "spending time together" and noted that Bad Bunny is “different” from the Kardashians star's past relationships.

"She likes him and is having fun,” the insider added.



Though neither has confirmed their relationship or gone Instagram official, the pair have been spotted together several times, while Jenner was also pictured showing her support for her beau during his headlining set at Coachella in April.

Last month, they also went on a romantic vacation to Idaho. "They definitely seem in love and super serious,” a source told PEOPLE then, adding that the pair looked “really cute” and “so happy together” during their break.