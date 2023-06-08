Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out for Brunch Date in Coordinated Casual Looks

The supermodel and rapper were first romantically linked after they were spotted leaving a restaurant together in February

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 8, 2023 05:46 PM
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out for a casual brunch in Beverly Hills
Photo:

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are fashionably in synch.

Amid their rumored romance, the supermodel, 27, and the rapper, 29, were spotted grabbing brunch in Beverly Hills wearing coordinating blue and earth-tone attire.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny step out for a casual brunch in Beverly Hills

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

For the occasion, Jenner kept her outfit simple, wearing an oversized leather jacket on top of a fitted muscle tank with jeans and white sneakers. The Puerto Rican performer also opted for a casual outfit: a cream-colored hoodie, green khaki pants, a blue baseball cap and white sneakers.

The outing comes almost a month after the pair attended the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game in similar coordinating outfits. In April, the two made a splash when they were spotted watching artists at Coachella only days after the musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed a headline set.

While neither has publicly addressed their relationship, a source exclusively told PEOPLE last month that the  818 Tequila founder and musician were "getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for CinemaCon

"He hangs out with her friends, and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

They first sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. According to TMZ, the pair were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Rapper Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Sit Courtside at Lakers Playoff Game amid Rumored Romance
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out Together for 2023 Met Gala Afterparty
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up on Romantic Horseback Riding Date: See the Sweet Photo
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jennerâs Dating History with âStarting 5â T-Shirt
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner’s Dating History with ‘Starting Five’ T-Shirt
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Spend Almost Every Day Together,' Says Source: 'She Likes His Vibe'
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; New York, NY - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted leaving Carbone and heading to Pergola while enjoying a night out in NYC. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner Together in N.Y.C. amid Rumored Romance
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Did Bad Bunny Go (Sort of) Instagram Official with Kendall Jenner at Coachella? See Why Fans Think So
Shawn Mendes says goodbye to Camila Cabello at the door of his apartment
Camila Cabello Spotted Leaving Shawn Mendes' N.Y.C. Apartment amid Rekindled Romance Rumors
Kendall Jenner is seen heading to a Met Gala afterparty
Kendall Jenner Steps Out in Nothing but a Cheeky Thong and Sequin Bodysuit for Met Gala Afterparty
Kendall Jenner holds onto Bad Bunny as they exit Pergola Hookah Bar!
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wear Coordinated Leather Looks for a Night Out
Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Bad Bunny were spotted wearing matching black leather outfits during a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Rock Matching Looks – Yet Again! – on Date Night in Los Angeles
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner Spotted Dancing During Bad Bunny's Coachella Set amid Rumored Romance
The Weeknd's Dating History
The Weeknd’s Dating History: From Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Hanging Out' Together and 'Having Fun,' Says Source