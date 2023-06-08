Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Step Out for Brunch Date in Coordinated Casual Looks

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are fashionably in synch.

Amid their rumored romance, the supermodel, 27, and the rapper, 29, were spotted grabbing brunch in Beverly Hills wearing coordinating blue and earth-tone attire.

Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

For the occasion, Jenner kept her outfit simple, wearing an oversized leather jacket on top of a fitted muscle tank with jeans and white sneakers. The Puerto Rican performer also opted for a casual outfit: a cream-colored hoodie, green khaki pants, a blue baseball cap and white sneakers.

The outing comes almost a month after the pair attended the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game in similar coordinating outfits. In April, the two made a splash when they were spotted watching artists at Coachella only days after the musician, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed a headline set.

While neither has publicly addressed their relationship, a source exclusively told PEOPLE last month that the 818 Tequila founder and musician were "getting more serious."

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty for CinemaCon

"He hangs out with her friends, and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They first sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. According to TMZ, the pair were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.