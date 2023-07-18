Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Getting 'Super Serious' as They Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Idaho: Source

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seem to be taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple were spotted getting cozy while enjoying a romantic vacation to the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho, a source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

According to the source, the Kardashians star, 27, and the Grammy winner, 29, looked “really cute” and “so happy together” during their getaway as they’ve spent time working out at the gym with a dog in tow.

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” the source said. "They're really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don't even know who she was."

Back in May, a source revealed that the couple's romance was continuing to progress and they were “getting more serious."



"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source said. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

Though the insider noted their relationship "was a slow start," the duo "spend almost every day together now."

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now. Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him," they continued.

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant in February. Per TMZ, they were on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jenner was introduced to the Puerto Rican rapper through friends and only "recently started hanging out" after Bad Bunny moved to L.A. and bought a house.

Though the couple haven’t confirmed their relationship on social media, they’ve been spotted in public multiple times and were seen attending Coachella together in April where Bad Bunny was headlining.

The reality star most recently dated NBA player Devin Booker, while the singer was previously in long-term relationships with exes Carliz De La Cruz Hernández and Gabriela Berlingeri.