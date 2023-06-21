Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Enjoy Dinner With Friends at Sushi Park

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are dining in style!

The stylish pair were pictured in complementary ensembles as they visited Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, with friends on Tuesday.

Jenner, 27, looked effortlessly cool as the duo — who are rumored to be dating — left the restaurant together. The supermodel wore a pair of high-rise snake print flared pants with a skinny black belt and a cropped white T-shirt, and accessorized her stylish dinner outfit with a pair of slim black sunglasses, a small black handbag that she tucked under her arm and chic square-toe boots.

Bad Bunny, 29, opted for a similar color palette for the outing — the Puerto Rican rapper was seen in an off-white T-shirt with print pants, a camouflage print cap worn backwards, and khaki green lace-up boots. He paired his look with a gold watch, bracelet, and chain necklace.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

This wasn't the first time Jenner and Bad Bunny have been seen wearing outfits that work well together. Their latest outing together comes after they were spotted last week showing off their casual-cool style in Sherman Oaks, California.

Dressed in a white cropped tank top and matching high-waisted jeans cinched with a thin burgundy belt, Jenner beamed as she and Bad Bunny (né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) strolled along the sidewalk together on June 15.

The star of The Kardashians wore a pair of white Adidas sneakers, oval-framed sunglasses, and a bright red tote bag to finish off the model's stylish look. Bad Bunny also opted for a monochrome outfit in a matching light brown hooded sweater and pants, and black sneakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, the rumored couple rocked coordinating outfits yet again as they attended the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game. That same month, a source told PEOPLE that they are "getting more serious."

Kendall Jenner. The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

"They are very cute together. Kendall is happy," the source continued. "He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."

The insider also noted that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now.”

"He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the insider added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

Jenner first sparked dating rumors with Bad Bunny in February when they were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant. According to TMZ, the pair were on a reported double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.