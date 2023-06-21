Kendall Jenner Says She's Always 'Felt out of Place' in Her Family: 'I Didn't Choose This Life'

Kendell Jenner didn’t choose a life of fame — she was born into it.

The Kardashian family supermodel explained how she’s made peace with life in the spotlight alongside her famous family. “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” Kendall, 27, said for her WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue cover story. “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life.”

She added, “I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

Kendall was only 11 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! and launched her family to household-name status. Though the plot mainly followed her older sisters’ career plans — from traveling the world to starting their former clothing business Dash — Kendall and younger sister Kylie Jenner became known for their pre-teen shenanigans on screen.

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

As one of the middle Kardashian-Jenner siblings, including Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie (as well as brother Rob, who mostly avoids the spotlight), Kendall is aware of how fame looks different for each of them. Now 16 years after their reality TV debut Kendall is just beginning to adjust to the pressures of the industry. Though she’s carved her own path as a model, Kendall still says some of her sisters have a natural grasp on fame — beyond her own understanding. “[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed….’ I think she was built for [this life],” she said.

Speaking of her adolescent years — in which she was no stranger to telling the paparazzi off as they followed her routines, she added, “It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it.”

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

Kendall identifies with the Kardashian side of the family — but also strongly with as daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, whose athleticism was the reason for her fame. “I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” she said. “It’s just weird to me ... because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”

As each sister branches into their own areas of the entertainment industry, Kendall is known for her print and runway modeling, as well as starting tequila brand 818.

Kendall's cover story hits WSJ. com and Apple News+ on June 30, and new episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

