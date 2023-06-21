Kendall Jenner Says She's Always 'Felt out of Place' in Her Family: 'I Didn't Choose This Life'

"I'm not built for this by any means. I'm not good at it. I do it, and I've learned how to do it," Jenner says of her path as a reality star and supermodel

By
Published on June 21, 2023 01:37PM EDT
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Photo:

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

Kendell Jenner didn’t choose a life of fame — she was born into it. 

The Kardashian family supermodel explained how she’s made peace with life in the spotlight alongside her famous family. “Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” Kendall, 27, said for her WSJ. Magazine's Summer Digital issue cover story. “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life.”

She added, “I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.” 

Kendall was only 11 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! and launched her family to household-name status. Though the plot mainly followed her older sisters’ career plans — from traveling the world to starting their former clothing business Dash — Kendall and younger sister Kylie Jenner became known for their pre-teen shenanigans on screen.

Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

As one of the middle Kardashian-Jenner siblings, including Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie (as well as brother Rob, who mostly avoids the spotlight), Kendall is aware of how fame looks different for each of them. Now 16 years after their reality TV debut Kendall is just beginning to adjust to the pressures of the industry. Though she’s carved her own path as a model, Kendall still says some of her sisters have a natural grasp on fame — beyond her own understanding. “[Kim’s] like, ‘I used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed….’ I think she was built for [this life],” she said. 

Speaking of her adolescent years — in which she was no stranger to telling the paparazzi off as they followed her routines, she added, “It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it.” 

Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal

Sean Thomas for WSJ. Magazine

Kendall identifies with the Kardashian side of the family — but also strongly with as daughter of Caitlyn Jenner, whose athleticism was the reason for her fame. “I obviously understand I fall under the umbrella of the Kardashian sisters,” she said. “It’s just weird to me ... because I am just like my dad in so many ways. I’m such a Jenner, in my opinion.”

As each sister branches into their own areas of the entertainment industry, Kendall is known for her print and runway modeling, as well as starting tequila brand 818.

Kendall's cover story hits WSJ. com and Apple News+ on June 30, and new episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner on Breaking Out from the ‘Umbrella of the Kardashian Sisters’ and Making a Name for Herself in Fashion
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Didn’t Want to Pose by Her Sisters at the Met Gala Because She’s Too Tall
Kendall Jenner Teases Her 'Tragic' Cucumber Cutting Skills - for this, are we able to grab a shot of Kendall during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians
Kendall Jenner Defends Viral Cucumber Cutting Moment: 'I Did It Tastefully' and 'Successfully'
Kendall Jenner Says Relationship with Sister Kylie 'Grew A Lot' After She Gave Birth to Stormi: 'She Had a Bigger Purpose'
Kendall Jenner Says Relationship with Sister Kylie 'Grew a Lot' After She Gave Birth to Stormi
Kendall Jenner for Wall Street Journal
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Want to Raise Her Kids in Los Angeles: 'You Heard It Here First'
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Shoulders the 'Blame' for Her Kids' Perfectionism: 'Everything Is My Fault'
The Kardashians | Season 3 Official Trailer | Hulu
'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Facing a 'Livid' Sister and Sobbing amid Relationship Tumult
Khloe and Kim Kardashian matching bathing suits
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Snuggle Up in Coordinating Swimsuits: 'Kiki and Koko Take Cabo'
The Kardashians Season 3: Everything to Know
'The Kardashians' Season 3: Everything to Know
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourthney Kardashian
The Kardashians Doubt Each Other's 'Truth' and 'Loyalty' in Season 3: 'What Are We Doing with Our Power?'
Kendall Jenner birthday
Kim Kardashian Praises Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner as Person 'Who Will Check Me When No One Else Will'
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kylie Jenner Says She Feels Most 'Connected' to Kim Kardashian, but Her Favorite Sister 'Changes over Time'
Kendall Jenner Kris Jenner
Kendall Jenner Says Mom Kris Thinks 'It's Time' for Her to Have a Baby: 'Is It Not Up to Me?'
Kris Jenner Has No Career Regrets — but Admits 'Some Days I'm a Badass and Some Days I'm a Big Baby'
Kris Jenner Has No Career Regrets — but Admits 'Some Days I'm a Badass and Some Days I'm a Big Baby'
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Kendall Jenner Feels 'Uncomfortable' When Her Family Cheers at Her Fashion Shows: 'Makes Me Cringe'