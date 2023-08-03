Kenan Thompson Shares Cover of ‘Hilarious and Heartwarming’ New Memoir

"I’ve had a lot of laughs – and learned a few lessons – along the way, and I hope fans will too," the 'SNL' veteran says of the book, publishing this winter

By Carly Tagen-Dye
Updated on August 3, 2023 12:01PM EDT
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season: 44 -- Pictured: Kenan Thompson
Photo:

Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Kenan Thompson has some wisdom to share.

The Saturday Night Live veteran recently revealed the cover of his forthcoming memoir. When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown will be published this winter from Harper Books.

“It’s been such a joy to write and share my story in WHEN I WAS YOUR AGE,” Thompson says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “From All That to SNL, I’ve had a lot of laughs – and learned a few lessons – along the way, and I hope fans will too.”

Kenan Thompson memoir
When I Was Your Age is “an ode to growing up, getting older and wiser, and learning from the school of hard knocks,” per its publisher.

Courtesy of Harper Books

Since joining SNL in 2003, Thompson has become the longest-serving cast member on the late night sketch comedy show. Known for his character work in sketches like “Black Jeopardy” and “What Up With That?”, Thompson has earned six Emmy nominations during his tenure, winning the award for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics” for his song “Come Back Barack” in 2018. He was also a staple player in many ‘90s Nickelodeon favorites, including Kenan & Kel, All That and Good Burger.

When I Was Your Age is “an ode to growing up, getting older and wiser, and learning from the school of hard knocks,” per its publisher. Over the course of multiple essays (with titles such as “Behind the Scenes: Black Is Still Beautiful,” and “The Huggable Cutie”), Thompson delves into topics like parenthood, race and body image, as well as meeting a wide array of celebrities throughout his career, from Barack Obama to Elon Musk. 

Thompson also writes about one of his most interesting roles: being a father. When I Was Your Age shares insight into Thompson’s journey raising his two daughters in suburbia (which Thompson has stated has “sucked the cool right out of him”).

"One day you're not a dad and then the next moment you are,” Thompson told PEOPLE in 2020. “You're just a dad from that point on.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season: 44 -- Pictured: Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson.

Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Thompson played a single father in the NBC sitcom Kenan, which ended after two seasons in 2022. A sequel to Good Burger was confirmed in March; Thompson will return to his role as Dexter Reed, with co-star Kel Mitchell as Ed, as the two navigate the restaurant (and ensuing hijinks) in the present-day.

With Thompson’s many jobs in mind, When I Was Your Age will appeal to a wide audience, parents and comics alike.

“Thompson’s universal appeal and family friendly humor is infused on every page,” Harper Books states.

When I Was Your Age will be published December 5 from Harper Books, an imprint of HarperCollins.

