Kenan Thompson Reprises His Mighty Ducks Role for Skate Session with Hockey Star P.K. Subban
Kenan Thompson; P.K. Subban. Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Hockey — and classic childhood movie — fans, rejoice!

Retired NHL star P.K. Subban, 34, joined forces with on-screen hockey force Kenan Thompson, 45, star of The Mighty Ducks, for a face-off on the ice.

The two teamed up for a Mighty Ducks tribute on Subban's P.K.'s Places ESPN+ show. Chicago Blackhawk legend Chris Chelios, 61, was also in the mix for the all-star affair.

"When challenged by Chris Chelios to see who has the hardest shot, P.K. seeks help from Mighty Ducks legend Kenan Thompson, where he learns the knuckle puck and traces the origins of the slapshot," an official synopsis for Episode 6: 'The Slapshot' reads.

The episode, which premiered June 7 on the streaming network, showed Subban getting schooled on the famed shot from the 1994 cult hockey film, D2: The Mighty Ducks, which also starred Emilio Estevez and Joshua Jackson. Thompson, who has been on Saturday Night Live since 2003, played Russ Tyler in the film, which was a sequel to the original 1992 film, The Mighty Ducks.

THE MIGHTY DUCKS, Kenan Thompson, 1996

Walt Disney Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

P.K.'s Places, per ESPN's press site, is also produced by NHL Productions and executive produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, along with other Places franchise shows such as Peyton's Places with Manning and Eli's Places with his brother, Eli Manning.

Other notable guests throughout the season include Josh Duhamel, who replaced Estevez as Coach Gordan Bombay last September in the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers series for season 2, Stanley Cup champion Yvan Cournoyer and Tampa Bay Lightning player Alex Killorn, along with Peyton Manning.

Subban's new foray into TV comes after his retirement announcement last September.

P.K. Subban #76 of the New Jersey Devils bounces the puck during warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Sabres

Elsa/Getty Images

After 13 years on the ice, the NHL defenseman — who formerly played for the Montreal Canadians, the National Predators, and the New Jersey Devils — announced he was leaving the league in a social media post.

"I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy," he began the post, referencing the series of hockey highlight videos. "To this day, I still dream about it."

He said throughout his career he has always thought of himself as "a person who happened to play hockey" not "'just a hockey player.' "

"Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before," he wrote.

Episode 6 of P.K.'s Places debuts June 7 exclusively on ESPN+.

