Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Spotted in 'Good Burger' Costumes as They Film Sequel

The comedic duo was spotted filming the much-anticipated sequel to the hit 1997 film while dressed in their iconic blue and white pinstripe uniforms

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 23, 2023 08:04 PM
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell wave to fans while riding in the "Good Burger 2" car
Photo:

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will soon welcome fans back to the home of the good burger!

On Tuesday, the comedic duo was spotted filming the much-anticipated sequel to the hit 1997 film Good Burger while dressed in their iconic blue and white pinstripe uniforms in the streets of Los Angeles. 

Good Burger is known for its Mitchell-led sketch in the '90s Nickelodeon kids' comedy series All That, where his character Ed was often seen unintentionally terrorizing Thompson's various characters and others. Thompson, 45, later starred in the film version of Good Burger alongside Mitchell, 44, in which the Saturday Night Live star played high school student Dexter Reed, who reluctantly gets a summer job at the restaurant.

While the film has no release date set as of yet, fans can expect Thompson and Mitchell to stay true to the film's roots, as a news release for the project states that Dexter Reed and Ed will reunite in a present-day version of the restaurant with a "hilarious new group of employees."

Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson Good Burger

"Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it's such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It's super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed, and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids," expressed Mitchell in a statement through the release.

"I can't believe it's been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!" Thompson said in a statement. "Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can't wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them."

News of the sequel first broke after Thomspon appeared on The Tonight Show in August and was asked by host Jimmy Fallon about a joint Instagram post he made with Mitchell, celebrating the film's 25th anniversary. The picture's caption teased, in part, "'Sup wit that Part 2?!"

"Are you saying that Good Burger 2 is happening?" asked Fallon, 48.

"I would like it to," the Kenan actor replied. "We are working harder on it than ever, so it's about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. 'Cause I need them numbers."

