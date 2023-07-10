Kelsea Ballerini is an open book.

In a cover story interview with Stylecaster released Monday, the "Heartfirst" singer opened up about her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, her season of "play," and speaking out about matters she considers important.

“I always thought of myself as one thing, which was a glittery, palatable blonde that sings country music," Ballerini, 29, tells the outlet. "I’ve realized over the last few years, as I’ve woken up to myself, and really stepped into my womanhood, that I’m really open to discovering more of myself.”

Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster. George Chinsee/StyleCaster

She adds, "I’m in such a season of play right now."

A key component of this new season is boyfriend Stokes, whom she was first linked to in January.

“The thing that we've decided, and to each their own, is when you're with someone that you feel secure with and that you're proud to be with, why not share it?" the "Blindsided" singer said. "He's also a Virgo, we’re very similar; we're both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn't take much conversation to be on the same page, which is nice. It's been half a year and it's been great."

Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster. George Chinsee/StyleCaster

Before her relationship with Stokes, Ballerini went through a divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans. During her chat with Stylecaster, she opened up about the public scrutiny she faced in the process.

“I discovered Reddit in 2022... and I no longer go on Reddit. I would read situations of what people had thought of me or what people had heard about me, or people's interactions of meeting me and they were negative," she said. "That guts me; that s--- really gets to me. I think the reality is that everyone is human. I wish people believed me when I say, ‘Instead of taking a photo from behind your menu, come say hi.’”

Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster. George Chinsee/StyleCaster

After her divorce, she released a candid EP which documented her divorce titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. She now considers the project her big break.

“I’m like, ‘Why now’? And the answer I keep getting is because when you honor yourself—and you do the right thing for everyone — but you’re really honoring yourself, you create the space within your soul and your body and your heart to welcome what’s meant for you,” she said. “So I do feel like there’s some kismet stuff happening just because I have space for it now.”

Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster. George Chinsee/StyleCaster

Lastly, the star detailed her reasoning for speaking up about social issues. (As co-host at the 2023 CMT Awards, she dedicated the broadcast to those whose lives have been affected by gun violence. She herself was involved in a school shooting as a teenager.)

“I get why people don’t speak out because the pushback is so aggressive, so violent, and so dark and scary,” the "Penthouse" singer said.

She continued, “But, I didn’t for a long time. I didn’t say s--- about s--- for a long time because I was there. I was scared. And I guess I just had to rip [off] a couple of Band-Aids. As soon as you rip one, the rest get a little less scary.”

