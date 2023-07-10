Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She Doesn't Go on Reddit, Talks Chase Stokes and Season of 'Play'

"We're very similar; we're both Labrador Retrievers in human form," Kelsea Ballerini told StyleCaster of her relationship with Stokes

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 07:30PM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini talks Chase Stokes, why she hates reddit, why she speaks up politically on StyleCaster
Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster. Photo:

George Chinsee/StyleCaster

Kelsea Ballerini is an open book.

In a cover story interview with Stylecaster released Monday, the "Heartfirst" singer opened up about her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, her season of "play," and speaking out about matters she considers important.

 “I always thought of myself as one thing, which was a glittery, palatable blonde that sings country music," Ballerini, 29, tells the outlet. "I’ve realized over the last few years, as I’ve woken up to myself, and really stepped into my womanhood, that I’m really open to discovering more of myself.”

Kelsea Ballerini talks Chase Stokes, why she hates reddit, why she speaks up politically on StyleCaster
Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster.

George Chinsee/StyleCaster

She adds, "I’m in such a season of play right now."

A key component of this new season is boyfriend Stokes, whom she was first linked to in January.

 “The thing that we've decided, and to each their own, is when you're with someone that you feel secure with and that you're proud to be with, why not share it?" the "Blindsided" singer said. "He's also a Virgo, we’re very similar; we're both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn't take much conversation to be on the same page, which is nice. It's been half a year and it's been great."

Kelsea Ballerini talks Chase Stokes, why she hates reddit, why she speaks up politically on StyleCaster
Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster.

George Chinsee/StyleCaster

Before her relationship with Stokes, Ballerini went through a divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans. During her chat with Stylecaster, she opened up about the public scrutiny she faced in the process.

“I discovered Reddit in 2022... and I no longer go on Reddit. I would read situations of what people had thought of me or what people had heard about me, or people's interactions of meeting me and they were negative," she said. "That guts me; that s--- really gets to me. I think the reality is that everyone is human. I wish people believed me when I say, ‘Instead of taking a photo from behind your menu, come say hi.’”

Kelsea Ballerini talks Chase Stokes, why she hates reddit, why she speaks up politically on StyleCaster
Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster.

George Chinsee/StyleCaster

After her divorce, she released a candid EP which documented her divorce titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. She now considers the project her big break.

“I’m like, ‘Why now’? And the answer I keep getting is because when you honor yourself—and you do the right thing for everyone — but you’re really honoring yourself, you create the space within your soul and your body and your heart to welcome what’s meant for you,” she said. “So I do feel like there’s some kismet stuff happening just because I have space for it now.”

Kelsea Ballerini talks Chase Stokes, why she hates reddit, why she speaks up politically on StyleCaster
Kelsea Ballerini for StyleCaster.

George Chinsee/StyleCaster

Lastly, the star detailed her reasoning for speaking up about social issues. (As co-host at the 2023 CMT Awards, she dedicated the broadcast to those whose lives have been affected by gun violence. She herself was involved in a school shooting as a teenager.)

“I get why people don’t speak out because the pushback is so aggressive, so violent, and so dark and scary,” the "Penthouse" singer said.

She continued, “But, I didn’t for a long time. I didn’t say s--- about s--- for a long time because I was there. I was scared. And I guess I just had to rip [off] a couple of Band-Aids. As soon as you rip one, the rest get a little less scary.”

Related Articles
Dan + Shay Reveal They Nearly Broke Up in 2022
Dan + Shay Reveal They Almost Broke Up After Wrapping 2021 Tour: 'We Let Things Get in the Way'
ERNEST performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors
ERNEST Jokes He's an 'Athlete' After Falling Off Stage During Concert — and Getting Right Back Up!
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett Pokes Fun at Wife Lauren Akins Napping on the Way to Date Night: 'Love You Honey'
Monique Samuels Chris Samuels
Monique Samuels Reveals What Led to Chris Samuels Divorce: 'I Was So Miserable … and It Wasn't All on Him'
Toby Keith
Toby Keith Returns to Stage for Two Pop-Up Shows in Oklahoma amid Treatment for Stomach Cancer
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go Boating and Beer Tasting to Celebrate 4th of July
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Take Selfies and Taste Test Beer on Fourth of July: 'Happy 4th, Y'all!'
Morgan Wade performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2023
Who Is Morgan Wade? All About the Country Musician
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Speaks Out on Concertgoers 'Throwing' Objects at Performers: 'These People Have Lost It'
The Voice -- Live Finale, Part 1 - Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary: 'Every Day Has Been the Best Day'
Charlie Puth Urges Concertgoers to Stop 'Throwing Things
Charlie Puth Urges Concertgoers to Stop 'Throwing Things' at Performers: 'Disrespectful and Very Dangerous'
Mason Ramsey Talks Getting His Yodel Back, Toasting Grandparents On Comeback Single 'Reasons to Come Home'
Mason Ramsey Talks Getting His Yodel Back, 'Emotional' Comeback Single 'Reasons to Come Home' (Exclusive)
Brantley and Amber Gilbert anniversary
Brantley Gilbert and Amber Cochran Gilbert Celebrate 8th Anniversary: 'I Love You, Pretty Girl'
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Eye with Bracelet During Idaho Concert: 'Don't Throw Things'
Darryl Worley new single
Darryl Worley Releases Sequel to 'Have You Forgotten' with a New Message of Unity: Listen (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Bobby Osborne attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Legendary Bluegrass Musician Bobby Osborne Dead at 91
Josh Kelley and Katherine Heigl attend the 2017 CMT Music Awards
Who Is Katherine Heigl's Husband? All About Josh Kelley