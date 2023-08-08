Kelsea Ballerini's Big Haircut Was a 'Spur of the Moment' Decision: 'A New Chapter' (Exclusive)

"I didn't tell anyone," the country singer tells PEOPLE of her decision to cut her hair into a chic wavy lob

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 11:16AM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Photo:

Kelsea Ballerini Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini's new shorter hairstyle marks a "new chapter" for the singer.

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about her partnership with Sonic for the fast food chain's new campaign, the summer “drinks remix," the country singer, 29, also opened up about cutting her hair, which she said was a "spur of the moment" choice.

"I chopped it," Ballerini said of her previous long blonde locks. "I went to my hair girl to get my roots done and ended up chopping it off."

"I didn't tell anyone," she continued. "I left and I called my manager and I called my boyfriend [Chase Stokes] and I was like, 'I just chopped my hair off.' They're like, 'You go, girl.' And I was like, 'Fair enough.' "

Added Ballerini: "[It's a] new chapter, you know, so why not? It grows back."

Kelsea Ballerini attends Ballerinia's "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ballerini debuted her dramatic, chic wavy lob hairstyle in an Instagram post late last month.

“They say to get out with the old, you get in with the new 😉,” she captioned a carousel of fun selfies and videos highlighting her new look.

The "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" singer-songwriter tagged Nashville hairstylist Marissa Martin on her first shot of the 'do.

In the comments section, Outer Banks actor Stokes, 30, wrote to his girlfriend: "I’m fine I’m fine I’m not fine 🤤."

Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'

Kelsea Ballerini Instagram

Elsewhere in her conversation with PEOPLE, Ballerini also chatted about embracing the duality of life and grappling with the highs and lows she deals with every day.

"There's such space for both to be happening at the same time," Ballerini said of the good and bad. "I think, for a long time, I thought you can't have wonderful big things happening while dealing with turmoil."

Noting that she has since "learned that two things can be true at the same time," the "Peter Pan" crooner continued, "That's kind of just the point of life, always."

"Just finding time for both, finding time to celebrate the wins, and finding time to grieve whatever it is that might be changing or dying out in your life — I think it's beautiful to let both have space," added Ballerini.

