Kelsea Ballerini is soaking up the sun with Chase Stokes!

On Friday, the "Heartfirst" singer shared a series of photos from her post-tour getaway to Kenny Chesney's place on St. John in the Virgin Islands on social media, featuring sweet moments with the Outer Banks star.

"what a trip, what a place. now me and my sunburned scalp are ready to get back to work. 🤍," the 29-year-old country star captioned her Instagram post.

The post included photos of Ballerini laying in a pool with a scenic view in the background, a group photo where she's leaning against Stokes, more scenic views, eating sushi in a pool and sweet moments with Stokes where he's kissing her on the cheek and a silly mirror photo.

The vacation comes after Stokes, 30, and Ballerini joined Chesney onstage during one of his shows in May.

"It is the second to last city of this tour," Ballerini said as the actor joined her and Chesney on stage, with a shot of tequila for each of them in his hands.

"Bring it on home, John B," she joked, referencing a line from the most recent season of Stokes’ hit Netflix series Outer Banks. Stokes, 30, shook his head at his girlfriend and laughed as she poked fun at the line, which his character John B's father said several times during the show's third season.

Chesney, Ballerini and Stokes then turned their backs to the stadium's audience and posed for a photo together, holding their shots in the air. In one, Ballerini placed a kiss on Stokes' cheek, and then he gave her a quick kiss on the lips before the trio took their tequila shot together.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Instagram/kelseaballerini

Stokes then headed off the stage before Chesney and Ballerini began his 2010 hit duet, "You and Tequila."

Earlier that week, Ballerini brought Stokes to her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee and showed him around her roots. They even stopped off at her alma mater, Central High School.

Ballerini captured the sweet trip and shared several photos on her Instagram Story of what she called "a heart fillin 24 hours at home."

In April, the couple made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards.

"I have a really hot date tonight," she told CMT's Carissa Culiner on the network's red carpet preshow. "I'm really really happy and it's really nice to... this is our first outing so I'm like, 'Come on into my world and then bring me into Charleston [where Outer Banks shoots].' I don't know if it's the big moments on TV or where I am in my life or what it is, but I feel really good. I'm happy to be here and the show is amazing."

She and Stokes were first linked in January, and Ballerini later confirmed their romance in a February episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.



The "Blindsided" singer will resume the remainder of her Heartfirst Tour shows on June 16.