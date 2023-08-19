Kelsea Ballerini Shares Video Prepping for First Date with Chase Stokes: ‘I Can Do This!’

"It's just a date. You just go and you eat food and you talk about things that you do. Okay," a nervous Ballerini reassures herself in the video

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 04:50PM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Photo:

Hubert Vestil/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini had some first date jitters.

The “HEARTFIRST” singer, 29, took fans back in time by sharing a glimpse into her preparations for her first date with boyfriend Chase Stokes in a TikTok video set to her new song, “How Do I Do This.”

In the short clip, Ballerini is seen in a black dress with white rose motifs and matching black cowboy boots. She modeled her outfit in the mirror in a video to her best friend, saying, “Okay, here’s the look with the boots.” 

She then twirled to show off her half-up, half-down hairstyle. “We’ve got this hair clip, because we’re trying to be cool girl,” she said.

Ballerini then gave some details to her friend about the date including that Stokes was picking her up and they were “going to the sushi place.” 

“And I’ll call you tomorrow with the full update,” she said with a smile, as she posed several times in the mirror. 

“I can do this! I can do this! It’s just a date,” she said as she swung her arms and stamped her boot into the floor. “You just go and you eat food and you talk about things that you do. Okay.”

“happy weekend heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase 🥹😭,” she captioned the video on TikTok alongside the hashtags “howdoidothis” and rollingupthewelcomemat.”

kelsea ballerini tiktok
Kelsea Ballerini poses in the mirror as she shows off her outfit in the TikTok video.

kelsea ballerini/Tiktok

This comes after the singer released her new six-song EP titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) last week, an extended version to Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which she released on Valentine's Day. 

In a statement, she described Rolling Up the Welcome Mat as the next chapter of her latest album, 2022's SUBJECT TO CHANGE, and noted that the six additional songs came about through her writing therapeutically through dark moments.

"These are six songs I wish I had last year. It's about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age," she said of the project. "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything. It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could've handled it.”

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini pose at the opening night of the new musical "Shucked" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2023 in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/Getty 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several of the songs from the album referenced Ballerini’s divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans, which was finalized in November.

However, the singer has moved on after confirming she was dating the Outer Banks star on the Call Her Daddy podcast. in February. The pair recently hit the six-month mark in their relationship, which Ballerini has said has been "great" thus far.

"We’re very similar. We're both Labrador Retrievers in human form,” she said in an interview with Stylecaster in early July. “It doesn't take much conversation to be on the same page, which is nice.”

Related Articles
Sara Evans getting emotional as she's asked to join the grand ole opry
Sara Evans Tears Up — then Jokingly Declines — When Asked to Join the Grand Ole Opry: 'No Way I'd Say No'
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1720B -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Release Heartwarming Cover of The Judds' 'Love Is Alive'
Dolly Parton Press release photos credit Vijat Mohindr https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204547992998585
Dolly Parton Releases Powerful Rendition of Beatles Classic 'Let It Be': Listen
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Country music songwriter/vocalist Kyle Jacobs (L) and country musician/TV personality Kellie Pickler visit SiriusXM Studio on October 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence, Thanks Fans After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death: 'Darkest Time in My Life' (Exclusive)
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive at the Paramount+ UK launch
Tim McGraw Celebrates His 26-Year Marriage to Wife Faith Hill: 'It's Like 96 in Show Business'
Lainey Wilson; Luke Combs; Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson Dominate 2023 People's Choice Country Nominations: See the Full List
Kaley Cuoco Spends Family Day With Mom, Tom Pelphrey and 'Mini Me' Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Daughter Matilda Wearing Shoes for First Time
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Sophie Turner Marks Husband Joe Jonas Turning 34 with Matching Pajamas Selfie: 'Happy Birthday Handsome'
Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Luke Combs Announces 2024 North American Stadium Tour
Tish Cyrus for Domino Magazine
Tish Cyrus Shows Off Her '70s-Chic Malibu Mobile Home — That Daughter Miley Found for Her!
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: CiCi Mama
Pregnant Ciara Bares Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: 'CiCi Mama'
Shania Twain falls on stage at Chicago concert but makes quick recovery
Shania Twain Launching 'Come on Over' Vegas Residency Show, Plans to Showcase Her 'Obsession' with Fashion (Exclusive)
John Legend Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Esti Saying Dada: I Got Too Excited and Scared Her'
John Legend Shares Sweet Clip of Daughter Esti Saying ‘Dada’: ‘I Got Too Excited and Scared Her’
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen Shaves Off Signature Mullet and Mustache: 'I Didn't Like My Long Hair Anymore'
Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson Cuts Finger While Shotgunning Beers Onstage: 'Should Be Fun to Play Guitar Tonight'
for KING + COUNTRY - WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? [the single] Official Music Video
For KING + COUNTRY Unveil Cinematic 'What Are We Waiting For?' Video as They Announce Deluxe Album (Exclusive)