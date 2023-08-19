Kelsea Ballerini Shares Video Prepping for First Date with Chase Stokes: ‘I Can Do This!’

Kelsea Ballerini had some first date jitters.

The “HEARTFIRST” singer, 29, took fans back in time by sharing a glimpse into her preparations for her first date with boyfriend Chase Stokes in a TikTok video set to her new song, “How Do I Do This.”

In the short clip, Ballerini is seen in a black dress with white rose motifs and matching black cowboy boots. She modeled her outfit in the mirror in a video to her best friend, saying, “Okay, here’s the look with the boots.”

She then twirled to show off her half-up, half-down hairstyle. “We’ve got this hair clip, because we’re trying to be cool girl,” she said.

Ballerini then gave some details to her friend about the date including that Stokes was picking her up and they were “going to the sushi place.”

“And I’ll call you tomorrow with the full update,” she said with a smile, as she posed several times in the mirror.

“I can do this! I can do this! It’s just a date,” she said as she swung her arms and stamped her boot into the floor. “You just go and you eat food and you talk about things that you do. Okay.”

“happy weekend heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase 🥹😭,” she captioned the video on TikTok alongside the hashtags “howdoidothis” and rollingupthewelcomemat.”

Kelsea Ballerini poses in the mirror as she shows off her outfit in the TikTok video. kelsea ballerini/Tiktok

This comes after the singer released her new six-song EP titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) last week, an extended version to Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which she released on Valentine's Day.

In a statement, she described Rolling Up the Welcome Mat as the next chapter of her latest album, 2022's SUBJECT TO CHANGE, and noted that the six additional songs came about through her writing therapeutically through dark moments.

"These are six songs I wish I had last year. It's about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age," she said of the project. "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything. It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could've handled it.”

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini pose at the opening night of the new musical "Shucked" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty

Several of the songs from the album referenced Ballerini’s divorce from fellow country singer Morgan Evans, which was finalized in November.

However, the singer has moved on after confirming she was dating the Outer Banks star on the Call Her Daddy podcast. in February. The pair recently hit the six-month mark in their relationship, which Ballerini has said has been "great" thus far.

"We’re very similar. We're both Labrador Retrievers in human form,” she said in an interview with Stylecaster in early July. “It doesn't take much conversation to be on the same page, which is nice.”