Fans Think Kelsea Ballerini FaceTimed Boyfriend Chase Stokes at a Sam Hunt Concert: Watch

Kelsea Ballerini seemingly FaceTimed her boyfriend Chase Stokes so he could take in Sam Hunt’s performance at the CMA Fest from afar.

Fans think the country star was on the phone with her beau while Hunt was singing at the Spotify House in Nashville this week, based on a video of the moment posted on Twitter.

In the clip, Ballerini, 29, appears to be talking to Stokes, 30, when she turns her phone toward Hunt, 38, and her screen shows the Outer Banks star looking in the direction of the crowd.

Earlier in the evening, Ballerini had performed at the Spotify House for a short surprise set, singing hits “Blindsided” and “Penthouse” off her most recent EP, as well as “If You Go Down (I’m Goin' Down Too)” from her 2022 album.

Rick Kern/Getty for Spotify

Last month, Ballerini had Stokes join her onstage with shots of tequila before she and Kenney Chesney finished out the second to last city night of his tour in Charleston, South Carolina, by duetting "You and Tequila.”



After Ballerini poked fun at Stokes with a joke referencing a line from the most recent season of his hit Netflix series, all three turned their backs to the stadium's audience and posed for photos together, holding their shots in the air.

Hubert Vestil/WireImage

Ballerini and Stokes have been linked since January, when the Netflix star posted a photo of them getting cozy at a Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.



Ballerini later confirmed their romance in a February episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

In April, the pair then walked their first red carpet as a couple as they attended the CMT Awards, where Ballerini co-hosted alongside Kane Brown. The two were all smiles as they hugged it out on the red carpet.

