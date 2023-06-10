Fans Think Kelsea Ballerini FaceTimed Boyfriend Chase Stokes at a Sam Hunt Concert: Watch

The country singer and Netflix star have been linked since January

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 10, 2023 02:57PM EDT
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Photo:

Bruce Glikas/Getty 

Kelsea Ballerini seemingly FaceTimed her boyfriend Chase Stokes so he could take in Sam Hunt’s performance at the CMA Fest from afar.

Fans think the country star was on the phone with her beau while Hunt was singing at the Spotify House in Nashville this week, based on a video of the moment posted on Twitter.

In the clip, Ballerini, 29, appears to be talking to Stokes, 30, when she turns her phone toward Hunt, 38, and her screen shows the Outer Banks star looking in the direction of the crowd.

Earlier in the evening, Ballerini had performed at the Spotify House for a short surprise set, singing hits “Blindsided” and “Penthouse” off her most recent EP, as well as “If You Go Down (I’m Goin' Down Too)” from her 2022 album.

Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest 2023

Rick Kern/Getty for Spotify

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Ballerini had Stokes join her onstage with shots of tequila before she and Kenney Chesney finished out the second to last city night of his tour in Charleston, South Carolina, by duetting "You and Tequila.”

After Ballerini poked fun at Stokes with a joke referencing a line from the most recent season of his hit Netflix series, all three turned their backs to the stadium's audience and posed for photos together, holding their shots in the air.

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

 Hubert Vestil/WireImage

Ballerini and Stokes have been linked since January, when the Netflix star posted a photo of them getting cozy at a Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ballerini later confirmed their romance in a February episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

In April, the pair then walked their first red carpet as a couple as they attended the CMT Awards, where Ballerini co-hosted alongside Kane Brown. The two were all smiles as they hugged it out on the red carpet.

Related Articles
Tony Evans Jr. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGLfvN2vIjQ
Tony Evans Jr. Recalls a Time When He Didn’t 'Need Somebody' — but Not Anymore (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen Hit with Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit by Woman Who Claims He Secretly Filmed Her
Lauren Alaina Shares Cheeky Photo with Lainey Wilson from CMA Fest: âThicc as Thievesâ
Lauren Alaina Shares Cheeky Photo with Lainey Wilson from CMA Fest: 'Thicc as Thieves'
Garth Brook and his alt ego
Garth Brooks Says He Wants to Revive Rock Alter Ego Chris Gaines for the First Time in Over 20 Years
Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023
Chris Stapleton Postpones Outdoor New York Concert Due to Poor Air Quality Caused by Canada Wildfires
Kimberly Perry's new album
Kimberly Perry on Arriving at First Solo Project: 'It's No Secret That There Were Highs and Lows' (Exclusive)
Lainey Wilson Reveals She's Been Dating Boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges for Over Two Years
Lainey Wilson Reveals She's Been Dating Devlin 'Duck' Hodges for 2.5 Years: 'He's Been Around a While'
Riley King and Carly Pearce attend the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023
Carly Pearce and Riley King Break Up After 2 Years: 'We Just Simply Were Not Right for Each Other' (Exclusive)
Maren Morris Says Current Anti-Drag Legislation Is 'Meant to Eradicate the Existence of Trans People'
Maren Morris Says Current Anti-Drag Legislation Is 'Meant to Eradicate the Existence of Trans People'
Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors: I Won't 'Hint at Who My Songs Are About Again' (Exclusive)
John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band at Great American Ball Park on June 2, 2023
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins on Taking ALS Diagnosis 'Day by Day' and Inspiring Others (Exclusive)
Morgan Wallen attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Morgan Wallen Says He's Cleared to Sing Again After Weeks-Long Vocal Rest: 'We Back'
Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at SpotifyHouse at CMA Fest
Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at Spotify House During CMA Fest
CMA FEST 2023 Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Elle King
Elle King, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson to Host CMA Fest 2023
Tish Cyrus Shares Photos from Engagement to Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus Shares Photos from Dominic Purcell Engagement as She Says He Makes Her Feel 'Like a Teenager'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Go on Cute Vacation
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Sweet Photos from Her Caribbean Vacation with Chase Stokes: 'What a Trip'