Kelsea Ballerini Runs Offstage to Smooch Chase Stokes Before Singing 'Kissed Someone New Last Night' Lyric

The 'Penthouse' singer took an unscheduled break mid-song to share a kiss with the Netflix megastar

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 07:45PM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes at the party celebrating the Broadway Premiere of "Shucked" held at Capitale on April 4, 2023
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes on April 4, 2023. Photo:

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Kelsea Ballerini is turning her breakup ballads into a chance for romance in front of thousands of people. 

Mid-set on her Heartfirst Tour in Seattle on Saturday, the 29-year-old country pop singer ran off stage to plant a kiss on Chase Stokes — who is best known for his starring role in Netflix's Outer Banks and budding romance with Ballerini since her divorce from Morgan Evans

The singer took her smooch break during the song “Penthouse,” which alludes to the Nashville condo she shared with Evans, 38, before they called it quits in August 2022. They had been married for almost five years

What started as a gut-wrenching tune centered around the dissolution of her marriage turned into a hopeful ballad of healing with a lyric change Ballerini debuted last month. Instead of the original line "But now I don't know where you’re sleeping, baby," the singer has created the self-dubbed "healing version," where she instead sings "And now I don’t care where you’re sleeping, baby."

The song from her latest EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat also includes other attempts to capture the messiness of moving on after a failed relationship, including one that the singer took quite literally on Saturday.

In a TikTok video posted by a fan the following day, Ballerini emerges from her backstage makeout session to sing “I kissed someone new last night,” all while pointing to the 30-year-old Netflix star. 

Ballerini and Stokes are still pretty new to the relationship scene, with rumors of their relationship surfacing at the beginning of this year. When a group photo emerged of the pair at a Georgia vs. TCU game, nothing was set in stone, but it was hard for fans to deny the blooming relationship when Stokes posted a “soft launch” of Ballerini on his own feed a couple of days later. 

In a 2023 interview ahead of the latest season of Outer Banks, Stokes told PEOPLE the two were hanging out with each other. "Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl. She's great. We're having a good time," he added. 

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini on April 2, 2023. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

It wasn't until April that the pair got a little more candid about their relationship status while posing and smiling together on the CMT Awards red carpet, where they made their official couple debut.

Now that the Tell Me Your Secrets actor has officially accepted his role as Ballerini’s “Golden Retriever Boyfriend,” it’s safe to assume he’ll be making more side stage appearances at Ballerini’s shows — especially if she intends on making those kiss breaks a habit. 

Related Articles
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
'Outer Banks' Chase Stokes on Being Called Kelsea Ballerini's 'Golden Retriever Boyfriend': 'I'll Take It!'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Fans Think Kelsea Ballerini FaceTimed Boyfriend Chase Stokes During Sam Hunt Set: Watch
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Go on Cute Vacation
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Sweet Photos from Her Caribbean Vacation with Chase Stokes: 'What a Trip'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
Chase Stokes Joins Kelsea Ballerini on Stage for a Shot to Celebrate Final Shows with Kenny Chesney
Chase Stokes Joins Kelsea Ballerini on Stage for a Shot to Celebrate Final Shows with Kenny Chesney
Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Cuddle Up in New Couple Photo: 'You Cute'
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Brings Boyfriend Chase Stokes Back Home to Her Knoxville High School
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase-Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Denies Chase Stokes Breakup with New PDA-Filled Instagram Story Photo: 'Nah'
Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on SNL as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage
Kelsea Ballerini Shades Morgan Evans with His Lyrics on 'SNL' as Chase Stokes Joins Her Backstage
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Made Red Carpet Debut at 2023 CMT Awards: 'I Have a Really Hot Date Tonight'
Chase Stokes Posts IG Story Kissing Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Chase Stokes on the Cheek in Adorable Photo
Kelsea Ballerini attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2023 Presentation; Morgan Evans 67th Annual BMI Country Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Performs Songs Inspired by Morgan Evans Divorce During 'SNL' Musical Guest Debut
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Jokes About Claims That She and Chase Stokes Are in a 'Staged' Relationship
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes attend New York Rangers game
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Kiss at New York Rangers Game in N.Y.C.
morgan evans
Morgan Evans Is Learning to Be on 'My Own Again' After Kelsea Ballerini Divorce in New Song: LISTEN
Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini Teases Fans as She Gets Cozy in Bed with Chase Stokes — Watch!