Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Face with Object During Idaho Concert: 'Don't Throw Things'

The country singer left the stage but returned shortly after to finish her performance

Updated on June 29, 2023 09:29AM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini in April 2023. Photo:

Hubert Vestil/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face by an object while performing onstage in Idaho.

The singer, 28, was singing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday evening, when she was hit by an unknown object.

In a video of the incident, Ballerini immediately turns away from the crowd and has a short conversation with her violinist before leaving the stage. After taking a short break, she returns and addresses the crowd, saying, "Can we just talk about what happened?"

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it,” the star continues.

Ballerini — who is on the third leg of her headlining Heartfirst tour — adds, “Don’t throw things. You know?” Some fans that attended the show said online that the object thrown was a bracelet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kelsea Ballerini in February 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The incident involving Ballerini comes after Bebe Rexha was struck in the face and injured by a cell phone while performing in New York City earlier this month.

The “I'm Good (Blue)” singer, 33, was knocked to the ground during a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan on June 18. The phone hit Rexha on the forehead in the middle of a song, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches. 

Rexha was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of Manalapan, New Jersey, is accused of throwing the phone. He was arrested at the venue, and charged with assault for using his cell phone as a weapon, the NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE. 

Police confirmed Rexha was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The pop star posted on her Instagram the following Monday morning to show fans she was okay, sharing a selfie of her stitches and a burgeoning black eye. "I'm good," she wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest hit.

In another incident, Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer mid-performance during the Los Angeles stop of her current tour at the Fonda Theatre.

Max, 29, was singing her hit "The Motto" when an attendee stormed the stage, according to fan-recorded videos shared on social media.

Security attempted to hold him back, but he reached out his arm and struck the performer across her face. She then continued dancing and said goodbye to the crowd before exiting the stage.

Max later took to Twitter after the show and detailed the injury, noting that the assailant is banned from her future shows.

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again," she wrote. "Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

