Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: ‘In with the New'

The "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" singer-songwriter subtly showed off her new haircut in a carousel of images on Instagram

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 25, 2023 08:55AM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini. Photo:

Kelsea Ballerini Instagram; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is debuting a dramatic, chic wavy lob!

The "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" singer-songwriter transformed her hair from her signature long blonde waves to a choppy and chic wavy lob.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ballerini, 29, subtly showed off her new look.

“They say to get out with the old, you get in with the new 😉,” she captioned on a carousel of fun selfies and videos.

The country star tagged Nashville hairstylist Marissa Martin on her first shot of the 'do. The picture was snapped as Ballerini smiled in the sun’s golden hour, with her new hairstyle framing her face and falling to her shoulders.

Ballerini’s shoulder-length new hairstyle was seen poking out from underneath her baseball cap in another picture, while she wore her hair tucked behind her ear in a follow-up snap,

Other pictures in her post included the musician mid-gym session, wearing a pink sports bra and high-waisted, seamless leggings. In one pic, Ballerini rocked sweats, sunglasses and a white printed tank top with her go-to pendant necklace.

Elsewhere in the gallery was a front-facing video that showed Ballerini playfully posing with cucumber slices under her eyes. Judging from her long locks in the clip, tied back in a ponytail, it was filmed back before the hair transformation.

She also includes photos of her skincare routine and cookies for her upcoming Heartfirst tour with Georgia Webster.

Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelsea Ballerini Instagram

Ballerini’s new look gained applause from her fans and peers.

"You look incredible 🔥," wrote one follower, while a second commented, "This is summer hair goals, for sure!"

“I’m fine I’m fine I’m not fine 🤤,” the singer’s boyfriend, Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, 30, commented.

Meanwhile, The Hills alum, Kristin Cavallari chimed in: “Cuteeee!”

Kelsea Ballerini Instagram

In a cover story interview with Stylecaster released July 10, Ballerini opened up being in a season of “play”.

“I always thought of myself as one thing, which was a glittery, palatable blonde that sings country music," she told the outlet. "I’ve realized over the last few years, as I’ve woken up to myself, and really stepped into my womanhood, that I’m really open to discovering more of myself.”

She added, "I’m in such a season of play right now."

