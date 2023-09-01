Kelsea Ballerini Kisses Boyfriend Chase Stokes at Venice Film Festival Bash

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were first romantically linked in January after attending a Georgia vs. TCU game

Published on September 1, 2023 09:20AM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the Variety And Golden Globes Party At Venice Film Festival
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo:

Victor Boyko/Variety via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini is booed up with her boyfriend Chase Stokes.

The country singer, 29, attended Variety and the Golden Globes' Venice Film Festival party on Thursday with her Outer Banks’ boyfriend, 30. Standing next to him, Ballerini planted a kiss on Stokes' cheek as he displayed a beaming smile to the camera.

Ballerini looked glamorous as she rocked a Yves Saint Laurent black gown with a matching scarf around her neck. She kept her shoulder-length blonde locks behind her ears and accessorized her look with thin dangly earrings and a black clutch bag. 

Matching with his lady, Stokes also wore a black outfit that consisted of a four-button blazer jacket with black pants and a white shirt. The actor, best known for playing the role of John Booker Routledge on Outer Banks, also wore a pair of glasses and loafers to finish the look.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes attend the Variety And Golden Globes Party At Venice Film Festival
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes.

Kristy Sparow/Variety via Getty Images

Ballerini and Stokes’ recent appearance comes after she shared a throwback video on TikTok of her getting ready for her first date with Stokes. In the clip, which she sent to her best friend at the time, Ballerini wore a patterned dress and cowgirl boots as she modeled in front of the mirror.

“OK, here’s the look with the boots,” Ballerini said in the video while TikTok played her song “How Do I Do This.” 

“We’ve got this hair clip, because we’re trying to be cool girl,” she added. “He’s picking me up and we’re going to a sushi place. I’ll call you tomorrow with the full update.”

Ballerini and Stokes were first romantically linked in January after Stokes shared a snap of them looking close at a Georgia vs. TCU game.

Later that month, pictures obtained by TMZ showcased the pair embracing each other and holding hands at LAX airport.

In February, Ballerini then confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she wasn’t single after opening up about her divorce. She was previously married to country singer Morgan Evans, from 2017 to 2022.

