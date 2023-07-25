Kelly Stafford Refutes False Rumors: 'I Do Not Have Cancer'

The podcast host and wife of NFL star Matthew Stafford called the false claim "infuriating" and said it "takes away from people actually fighting" the disease

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford is refuting rumors that she’s battling cancer, saying she’s “infuriated” by the false reports.

“If journalists actually took time to check facts these days, they would know this. I’m infuriated,” she wrote, addressing the reports in an Instagram caption, as well as in a post on her Instagram stories.

Stafford — who is married to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, 35 — shared a now-deleted Tweet from a BroBible reporter with the headline “Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Thinks She Might Have Cancer Again.”

The rumor started after Stafford discussed having some medical tests done. “All of a sudden, I'm getting like this awful mid-back, upper-back pain. I feel like my stomach’s not great. And in the back of my mind, I’m thinking I have f—ing cancer,” she said on her podcast The Morning After, where she discusses her family and personal life as well as news and current affairs. 

Stafford, 34, was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, an acoustic neuroma, in April 2019. But this time, as she later explained on her podcast, she was diagnosed with a bad stomach bug.

“I did not have cancer, but I was terrified of the possibility considering what I had been feeling," she wrote on Instagram. "[I] REITERATED IT SEVERAL TIMES that it was ruled out.” 

“This is part of the reason I don’t want to share my life.. people take it and use it as click bait,” wrote Stafford.

“Most the time I wouldn’t care what people wrote because it didn’t matter. THIS MATTERS. This matters because it takes away from the people who are fighting this horrible disease.. fighting to live another day, fighting to be there with the ones they love, fighting 24/7,” she wrote. 

“So PLEASE send your prayers to them. I will reiterate it again, I do not have cancer and I have never had cancer.”

In 2019, Stafford underwent a 12-hour operation to remove the brain tumor that was resting on her cranial nerves. The operation was originally scheduled to last for six hours, but at the time, she revealed some complications made the procedure last twice as long.

Kelly Stafford âInfuriatedâ by False Cancer Rumors: 'Takes Away from People Actually Fighting'
Kelly Stafford dismissed this report as "click bait" on her Instagram stories.

“When they opened me up, I had an abnormal vein… maybe abnormal for other neurosurgeons, but not the one we chose,” she wrote. “He had seen it before and written a paper on it. That’s truly God’s work. The prayers for my family, I’m beyond thankful for.”

The mom of four daughters — identical twins Sawyer and Chandler, 6, Hunter, 4, and Tyler, 3 — says she’s empathetic to those who are battling cancer.

“I’m so sorry again for the ones who are fighting. 🙏 And to you so called journalists out there, be better. And stop using me as click bait because nfl camp is starting back 🙄”

