Kelly Stafford expressed regret after revealing on her podcast that her husband, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, struggles to connect with his younger teammates this season.

Kelly spoke about her husband's relationship with his teammates on an episode of The Morning After with Kelly Stafford, telling listeners that 35-year-old Matthew feels like he "can't connect" with the rookies on the team.

She shared, "He said it's so different and so hard to get to know these guys. He had a book printed out. He had the equipment guy get a book printed of all their faces, and all their names, 'cause he's like, 'I need to know their names.'"

Kelly spoke with Local 4 Detroit to address her comment about about her husband's workplace saying they were “probably the worst thing I’ve done when it comes to [Matthew].”

The mother of four explained that she thought the topic would be "relatable" for her listeners. “I spoke on a topic that I think, it’s relatable, to the fact that it’s hard to relate to someone who is 10 years younger than you. And I do think that’s entirely true. But I’m not in an NFL locker room; I’m not spending every day with these teammates,” Kelly said to the Detroit outlet.

Kelly added that the pushback on her comments "was tough" to handle. "I say all the time, 'probably not the best if your wife’s name is in the media, if it’s talking about sports.' I felt pretty bad last week. I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week,” she added.



Despite winning the Super Bowl in 2022, the Rams have a new-look roster due to trades and free agency — and drafting 14 new players in the NFL Draft.

Kelly's initial comments about her husband's relationship with his teammates also gave insight into what's changed for the Rams' star quarterback. She said "in the old days" of Matthew's football career, players would be "interacting" and "doing something together" in the locker room. "They'd at least be talking," she said.

"But now they get out of practice and meetings during training camp, and they go straight to their phones. No one looks up from their phones. Matthew's like, 'I don't know ... am I the dad? Do I take their phones? What do I do here?' He's like, 'I want them to see me not as a coach.'"

She added, "But I think nowadays, it's really hard to develop that because all these young kids, they don't care. Or it's not that they don't care, but they're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad."

