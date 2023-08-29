Kelly Rowland Says Blue Ivy Works 'Very Freaking Hard' on Beyoncé's Tour: 'So Proud'

The 11-year-old is a regular performer on her mom's Renaissance World Tour

Published on August 29, 2023 05:17PM EDT
Kelly Rowland and Blue Ivy
Kelly Rowland and Blue Ivy Carter. Photo:

Jesse Grant/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kelly Rowland is singing Blue Ivy Carter's praises!

The 11-year-old daughter of power couple Beyoncé and JAY-Z has regularly joined her Grammy-winning mom on the Renaissance World Tour to show off her talents — and former Destiny's Child member, Rowland, 42, is in awe.

"I'm very proud," Rowland told E! News. "She works very freaking hard, period. But how could she not, you know? She sees her mother in action and she sees her father in action and how they apply everything, hard work to everything that they do."

Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce tour.
Blue Ivy Carter performing on stage.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Blue Ivy first joined the stage in May when she danced alongside Beyoncé's backup dancers to "My Power" from the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. Days later, she made another surprise appearance in London. The oldest Carter kid also appeared in Las Vegas, New York, and Atlanta.

Shortly after her first taste of the stage life, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also sang Blue Ivy's praises on Instagram, saying she's “the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!”

“I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night!” Lawson continued of her granddaughter. “There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it!”

Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce tour.
Blue Ivy Carter performing on stage.

Lawson and Rowland aren't the only people proud of Blue Ivy. Proud mom Beyoncé also took to share in the accolades on Instagram following Blue Ivy's routine.

“My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,” the singer wrote along a photo and two videos of the first performance. “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

