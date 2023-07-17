Kelly Rowland Says Accidentally Revealing the Sex of Beyoncé's First Baby Was ‘the Worst Moment Ever’

"It was bad because it was no one’s business," Kelly Rowland explained when asked about her biggest mistake during a recent interview

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
Published on July 17, 2023 09:04PM EDT
Beyonce and Kelly Rowland
Beyonce and Kelly Rowland. Photo:

getty (2)

Kelly Rowland had a case of loose lips in 2011.

On the latest episode of Yeah, I F----- That Up podcast, Rowland, 42, reflected on what she believed to be her biggest mistake during the interview. The “Dilemma” singer recalled her 2011 conversation with Bang Showbiz, in which she accidentally spilled the beans about the sex of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s first baby, whom the world knows as Blue Ivy Carter.

“Oh, my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]’s baby when she was pregnant with Blue,” the mom of two said after she suggested the Brooklyn rapper, 53, was “going to buy that little girl every single thing possible.”

She continued: “That was the worst moment ever. It was bad because it was no one’s business," adding, “I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out.”

After welcoming Blue Ivy, 11, in January 2012, Bey and JAY welcomed twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, in June 2017. 

Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles
Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Currently, the “Crazy In Love” singer, 41, is performing on her Renaissance World Tour. One of the viral moments from the trek included Beyoncé lending a helping hand by revealing the sex of a concertgoer’s baby. During a stop at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, the Obsessed actress paused the show to highlight a fan's sign that asked for Bey's assistance.

"I wanna do this right, because, since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says: 'Do my gender reveal,' " the mother of three said in a clip from the show. "I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope?"

"Can somebody hand me the envelope, please?" Beyoncé asked. As she opened the letter containing the sex, she gave a sly smile.

The Grammy Award winner simply said "girl" into the microphone in a tone similar to her 2011 hit single "Run the World (Girls)." She then gave her well wishes to the soon-to-be parents as the crowd cheered.

"Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!" she said. "God bless you!"

