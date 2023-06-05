Kelly Ripa Says She Still Has Clothes from 30 Years Ago in Her Closet: ‘They Come Back’ in Style!

Despite co-host and husband Mark Consuelos poking fun at her closet-cleaning habits, Ripa said she always gives her clothes a "second life"

By Liza Esquibias
Published on June 5, 2023 05:03 PM
Kelly Ripa
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Kelly Ripa’s closet is home to trends of the past, present and future!

On Monday’s episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark, Mark Consuelos questioned his wife’s ability to get rid of her old clothes as she told viewers she “finally did” her annual closet clean-out. Ripa, 52, shared that some things in her closet are “30 years old,” after her husband noted that she likes to “hold onto things.”

“I’m a very practical person,” Ripa said. “I don’t like to waste things, and so most of my clothes are decades and decades and decades old.”

The talk show host continued, “And when you’re like, ‘Get rid of that, throw it away, donate it, do something with it,’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s going to come back.’ And guess what? They come back!”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Joking that the couple’s vacation house “is where your clothes go out to die,” Consuelos, 52, asked Ripa if it is hard for her to part with her years-old wardrobe — to which his wife responded yes. Apparently, her actor husband isn’t the only one who thinks it might be time to move on.

“Lola’s like, ‘What is that?’ And I’m like, ‘These are jeans that I’m going to fit into again someday,’” Ripa recalls of a conversation with her 21-year-old daughter. “She goes, ‘You’re not and those are out of style!’ And I go, ‘They’ll come back,’” she added.

The actress stood her ground, reminding Consuelos that she has been right on this debate before.

“I go, ‘Remember when you told me to get rid of this! And now look. Second life! New to you!’” Ripa teased.

Consuelos and Ripa, who only recently became co-hosts when Consuelos took Ryan Seacrest's spot in April, have been together almost as long as some of the clothes in her closet! The two met at auditions for All My Children in 1995 and eloped a year later — now, they share three children together and recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Anniversary
Kelly Ripa Instagram

"Love of My Life," Ripa, 52, wrote over a photo from their wedding day on her Instagram story on May 1. Another snap featured the two grinning at one another along with the words "Happy Anniversary."

