Kelly Ripa Gets 'Caught' Taking a Sneaky Vacation Photo of Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa played paparazzi on a recent family vacation!

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host, 52, couldn’t resist snapping a pic of her husband and new co-star Mark Consuelos on family vacation.

On Saturday, Ripa took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her and her husband. In the sweet snapshot, Ripa can be seen in the background sneakily using her phone to take a photo of a smiling Consuelos.

“Spotted: woman accidentally caught on camera during family vacation while photographing husband,” the talk show host wrote in her caption.

Actress Nia Long joked in the comments, writing, “Do you need back-up? 😂”

The couple, who both don hats, sunglasses and comfortable T-shirts in the picture, didn’t share the location of their family trip — but Consuelos, 52, did share a (not-so-sneaky) vacation photo of his own!

“Gotcha!!!” the Riverdale actor captioned his most recent Instagram post — a photo of a sun-kissed Ripa smiling by the beach.

Stars flooded the comment section with love for the actor’s wife, including Anderson Cooper, who wrote, “wow wow wow! beautiful!” and Consuelos’ Riverdale costar Marisol Nichols, who commented “Babe ❤️.”

Ripa took to Instagram earlier this month to wish her husband — and all of the father figures in her life — a happy Father’s Day.

"Let's hear it for all the dads!!!" she captioned the sweet photos.

The couple shares three kids — sons Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 26, and daughter Lola, who just turned 22 earlier this month.

“LOLA!!!! Happy birthday to you @theyoungestyung 🥳🎉🩷,” Ripa wrote in her daughter’s birthday tribute — a series of photos set to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” “We love you 😘.”

"All photos have been miraculously approved," Ripa joked in her caption.

Consuelos shared a birthday post of his own for his daughter: a carousel of snapshots captioned, “Happy Birthday Lollipop!! We love you!!”