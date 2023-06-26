Kelly Ripa Gets 'Caught' Taking a Sneaky Vacation Photo of Mark Consuelos

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host couldn’t resist snapping a pic of her husband and co-star on the beach

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 02:07PM EDT
Mark Consuelos
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa on vacation. Photo:

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa played paparazzi on a recent family vacation!

The Live with Kelly and Mark co-host, 52, couldn’t resist snapping a pic of her husband and new co-star Mark Consuelos on family vacation.

On Saturday, Ripa took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her and her husband. In the sweet snapshot, Ripa can be seen in the background sneakily using her phone to take a photo of a smiling Consuelos.

“Spotted: woman accidentally caught on camera during family vacation while photographing husband,” the talk show host wrote in her caption.

Actress Nia Long joked in the comments, writing, “Do you need back-up? 😂”

The couple, who both don hats, sunglasses and comfortable T-shirts in the picture, didn’t share the location of their family trip — but Consuelos, 52, did share a (not-so-sneaky) vacation photo of his own!

“Gotcha!!!” the Riverdale actor captioned his most recent Instagram post — a photo of a sun-kissed Ripa smiling by the beach.

Stars flooded the comment section with love for the actor’s wife, including Anderson Cooper, who wrote, “wow wow wow! beautiful!” and Consuelos’ Riverdale costar Marisol Nichols, who commented “Babe ❤️.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Ripa took to Instagram earlier this month to wish her husband — and all of the father figures in her life — a happy Father’s Day.

"Let's hear it for all the dads!!!" she captioned the sweet photos.

The couple shares three kids — sons Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 26, and daughter Lola, who just turned 22 earlier this month.

“LOLA!!!! Happy birthday to you @theyoungestyung 🥳🎉🩷,” Ripa wrote in her daughter’s birthday tribute — a series of photos set to Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” “We love you 😘.”

"All photos have been miraculously approved," Ripa joked in her caption.

Consuelos shared a birthday post of his own for his daughter: a carousel of snapshots captioned, “Happy Birthday Lollipop!! We love you!!”

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa Looks Pretty in Pink with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd6yGr_rwcY/
Kelly Ripa Reveals She Once Woke Up to Son Peeing on Her Clothes: Sounded Like 'Marbles Dropping'
Brooke Shields and family in Italy
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Italian Vacation, Says Norovirus 'Possessed' Them Days Earlier
Airline passenger uses projector to screen movie on overhead bin during flight
Airline Passenger Uses Projector to Watch Movie on Plane's Overhead Bin
Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of How 'Two Months' in Paris 'Changed My Life'
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston's collab with Marriott Bonvoy.
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Gush Over Being 'Best Friends' and Getting to Travel Together (Exclusive)
Lola Consuelos and parents https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctjl7e0AlkY/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Throwback Photos in Honor of Daughter Lola's 22nd Birthday
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say They’ll Never Renew Their Wedding Vows: ‘Kiss of Death’
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 9
Universal Announces a 'The Last of Us' Haunted House is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights This Year
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Share Adorable 'Kid Approved' Holiday Family Photo
Kelly Ripa Gives Mark Consuelos Sweet Shoutout on Father's Day: 'Let's Hear It for the Dads'
disney-world-magic-kingdom-cinderella-castle
Disney's Most Over-the-Top Vacation Package Ever: 12 Theme Parks in 24 Days for an Eye-Popping Price Tag
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa Says There’s ‘No Secret' to Her 27-Year Marriage with Mark Consuelos: 'The Thing is, Don't Panic’
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in Spain
Elsa Pataky Visits Her 'Hometown' in Spain with Husband Chris Hemsworth
Luggages
The 9 Best Places to Buy Luggage of 2023
Niall Horan Tells You What Not to Do as a Tourist in Ireland
Niall Horan Reveals What You Should Absolutely NOT Do as a Tourist in Ireland
Mark Consuelos Wrestles NCAA Champion
Watch Mark Consuelos Don a Singlet and Attempt to Wrestle NCAA Champ Mason Parris
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire"
Is Kelly Ripa the 'Hornier' Spouse? Mark Consuelos Has an Answer!