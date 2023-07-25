Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa is giving her fans a summer treat!

On Monday, the Live with Kelly and Mark co-host, 52, shared a photo of her husband Mark Consuelos showing off his six-pack while lounging in a pool.

“It’s that time of year again 💦,” Ripa captioned the snapshot and tagged the Riverdale alum, who was sporting black swim trunks and sunglasses in the snapshot.

In the comment section, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski praised Consuelos, writing, “Mark is hot 365 days a year baby.”

Ripa is no stranger to posting steamy photos of her husband of 27 years on social media and previously told PEOPLE she has "done a great deal of gift-giving to society" by sharing the sexy snapshots.



During an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast in November, the television personality revealed that she started posting more shirtless photos of Consuelos to get the attention of Madonna.

"That happened to me when Madonna followed me and Isaac Boots told me. He's like, 'Oh my God. Madonna followed you and I was like, 'What? What? What?!' and I immediately sort of changed everything I posted," she admitted to host Danny Pellegrino. "I started posting only shirtless photos of Mark because I was like, 'Madonna doesn't want to see my kids. She wants to see eye candy.'"

Ripa admitted that the change in her social media strategy was "dark-sided."

"My thought bubbles of Madonna following me and me feeding her something was like, Forget anybody else," she added. "I was playing to an audience of one for a while."

The Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories author shared several posts to show her appreciation for her husband's body on social media last summer.

In August, Ripa shared a photo of the actor's ripped physique leading down to a woven hat, which was resting just below his torso. Ripa cheekily captioned the post: "Adequate sun protection? 🌞☀️🕶"

When she later posted the shot on her Instagram Story, Ripa called attention to Consuelos's "big hat energy.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays (check local listings).

