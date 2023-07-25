Entertainment TV Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa Ripa teases fans that it was "that time of year again" when sharing the photo of her husband basking in the sun By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 04:05PM EDT Trending Videos Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Kelly Ripa is giving her fans a summer treat! On Monday, the Live with Kelly and Mark co-host, 52, shared a photo of her husband Mark Consuelos showing off his six-pack while lounging in a pool. “It’s that time of year again 💦,” Ripa captioned the snapshot and tagged the Riverdale alum, who was sporting black swim trunks and sunglasses in the snapshot. Every Time Kelly Ripa Was Thirsty for Husband Mark Consuelos on Instagram In the comment section, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski praised Consuelos, writing, “Mark is hot 365 days a year baby.” Ripa is no stranger to posting steamy photos of her husband of 27 years on social media and previously told PEOPLE she has "done a great deal of gift-giving to society" by sharing the sexy snapshots. Kelly Ripa Ramped Up Thirst Traps After Being Followed by Madonna: She 'Doesn't Want to See My Kids' During an appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast in November, the television personality revealed that she started posting more shirtless photos of Consuelos to get the attention of Madonna. "That happened to me when Madonna followed me and Isaac Boots told me. He's like, 'Oh my God. Madonna followed you and I was like, 'What? What? What?!' and I immediately sort of changed everything I posted," she admitted to host Danny Pellegrino. "I started posting only shirtless photos of Mark because I was like, 'Madonna doesn't want to see my kids. She wants to see eye candy.'" Ripa admitted that the change in her social media strategy was "dark-sided." "My thought bubbles of Madonna following me and me feeding her something was like, Forget anybody else," she added. "I was playing to an audience of one for a while." Kelly Ripa Trolls Mark Consuelos for Messing Up Her Thirst Trap Bikini Pic: 'Where's My Head?' The Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories author shared several posts to show her appreciation for her husband's body on social media last summer. In August, Ripa shared a photo of the actor's ripped physique leading down to a woven hat, which was resting just below his torso. Ripa cheekily captioned the post: "Adequate sun protection? 🌞☀️🕶" When she later posted the shot on her Instagram Story, Ripa called attention to Consuelos's "big hat energy.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays (check local listings).