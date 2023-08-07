Kelly Ripa is taking note of the change in her makeup routine as she gets older.

Ripa discussed her beauty routine on Live! With Kelly and Mark on Monday morning with her co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos.

“What do they say? Your nose and your ears keep growing, and boy, and boy, they’re growing,” Consuelos, 52, said.

Ripa, 52, added, “I do contouring of my face in the morning. It really is like painting by numbers when I do my makeup. It’s like cheekbones, jawline, you know, the whole thing. And then, when I sculpt my nose, which is a whole trick that [makeup artist] Kristofer Buckle taught me, I find that, now that I’m older, I use, like, twice as much. There’s more real estate.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Consuelos sweetly replied, “Well, you have a nice dainty nose.”

While Ripa may be concerned about her nose getting larger as she ages, it's not something she should necessarily put too much stock into. Studies have shown that while adults may see their noses continue to grow slightly over the years, it's minimal — and it's much more prevalent in men!

What's more common is your face slightly changing shape with age — because your skin naturally changes with age, and that means your appearance will as well.

While Ripa ages gracefully, the talk show host also recently transformed her look by going “a bit more blonde” in time for summer.

Ripa showed off her newly highlighted locks on her hairstylist Ryan Trygstad’s Instagram on July 26.

“A bit more blonde for @kellyripa before vacation! @markryansalon @crosbycartermgmt @wellahairusa #jacksdad,” Trygstad captioned the image of Ripa’s hair debut.

Ripa smiled at the camera with cleanly arched eyebrows, long eyelashes and long blonde locks that fell past her shoulders.

In the post, the talk show host also wore a printed top that fans noticed and read, “f— it.”

“Gorgeous as always!! Great shirt! Lol!” one fan wrote. Another posted, “Love the hair!! Want the shirt!”

Trygstad has been Ripa’s stylist for two decades and has also cared for the hair of other famous faces including Margot Robbie, Naomi Watts and Blake Lively.

Back in 2021, Ripa said on Live!, “My gray hair became more prominent than my dark hair. So we kept it blonder because it was more practical."

She previously embraced her gray hair back in quarantine during the COVID pandemic and often shared photos of the progression of her roots, after her hair went untouched for months.