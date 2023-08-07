Kelly Ripa Says She Needs More Makeup for Her Nose as She Ages: 'There's More Real Estate'

“Now that I’m older, I use, like, twice as much,” the 'Live! With Kelly and Mark' host said on Monday's show

By Jill Lupupa
and
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 02:25PM EDT
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Photo:

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney

Kelly Ripa is taking note of the change in her makeup routine as she gets older.

Ripa discussed her beauty routine on Live! With Kelly and Mark on Monday morning with her co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos.

“What do they say? Your nose and your ears keep growing, and boy, and boy, they’re growing,” Consuelos, 52, said.

Ripa, 52, added, “I do contouring of my face in the morning. It really is like painting by numbers when I do my makeup. It’s like cheekbones, jawline, you know, the whole thing. And then, when I sculpt my nose, which is a whole trick that [makeup artist] Kristofer Buckle taught me, I find that, now that I’m older, I use, like, twice as much. There’s more real estate.”

Kelly Ripa Reveals The Best Body Parts to Have Botox (Exclusive)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Consuelos sweetly replied, “Well, you have a nice dainty nose.”

While Ripa may be concerned about her nose getting larger as she ages, it's not something she should necessarily put too much stock into. Studies have shown that while adults may see their noses continue to grow slightly over the years, it's minimal — and it's much more prevalent in men!

What's more common is your face slightly changing shape with age — because your skin naturally changes with age, and that means your appearance will as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Ripa ages gracefully, the talk show host also recently transformed her look by going “a bit more blonde” in time for summer.

Ripa showed off her newly highlighted locks on her hairstylist Ryan Trygstad’s Instagram on July 26.

“A bit more blonde for @kellyripa before vacation! @markryansalon @crosbycartermgmt @wellahairusa #jacksdad,” Trygstad captioned the image of Ripa’s hair debut.

Ripa smiled at the camera with cleanly arched eyebrows, long eyelashes and long blonde locks that fell past her shoulders.

In the post, the talk show host also wore a printed top that fans noticed and read, “f— it.”

“Gorgeous as always!! Great shirt! Lol!” one fan wrote. Another posted, “Love the hair!! Want the shirt!”

Trygstad has been Ripa’s stylist for two decades and has also cared for the hair of other famous faces including Margot Robbie, Naomi Watts and Blake Lively.

Back in 2021, Ripa said on Live!, “My gray hair became more prominent than my dark hair. So we kept it blonder because it was more practical."

She previously embraced her gray hair back in quarantine during the COVID pandemic and often shared photos of the progression of her roots, after her hair went untouched for months.

Related Articles
Halle Berry Natural Hairstyle
Halle Berry Calls Her Natural Hairstyle a ‘Sunday Serve’: ‘My Man Loves This’
Kimora Lee Simmons attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi leaving her hotel to go perform her new album "You and I"
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Step Out in Matching Head-to-Toe Blue Outfits
Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head: âFresh cutâ
Brian Austin Green Debuts Newly Shaved Head: 'Fresh Cut'
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris Rocks Sparkling Shirt for 'Date Night' at Beyoncé Concert with Husband Doug Emhoff
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny Brown Bikini While Enjoying Italian Vacation: 'Bonjourno'
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Poses in Shades and Pink Pumps for Instagram Photo Shoot: 'X & the City'
Ben Affleck Buys 'Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again' T-Shirt As He and Jennifer Lopez Visit Hamptons Store
Ben Affleck Buys 'Woke Up Sexy as Hell Again' T-Shirt While Visiting Hamptons Store with Jennifer Lopez
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos of Her 'Miami Nights'.
Kim Kardashian Sports Racy Leather Outfit in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Recent Miami Trip
Hailey Bieber Gives Step-by-Step Guide on Her âEveryday Strawberry Makeupâ: Watch
Hailey Bieber Gives Step-by-Step Guide for Her ‘Everyday Strawberry Makeup’: Watch
John Corbett
Did Aidan’s 'And Just Like That' Jacket Come From John Corbett’s Own Closet?
Dua Lipa Gives Off Mermaid Vibes in Her Metallic Pink Minidress
Dua Lipa Embodies Mermaid Barbie in Her Metallic Pink Minidress: ‘All I Do Is Beach’
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Todd Chrisley Is Going Gray in Prison, Daughter Savannah Says: 'They Don’t Sell Hair Color'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
'Barbie' Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran Says She Wanted the Wardrobe to Feel 'Timeless' (Exclusive)
Justin and Hailey Bieber make their way home, all smiles, after a delicious meal at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Hailey sported a plunging red dress with strappy heels complimenting Justin's red trousers for their date night.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Match in Red-Hot Outfits for Date Night in West Hollywood