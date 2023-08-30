Kelly Ripa Reveals She Had a ‘Naked’ Run-In with a Male Housekeeper Thanks to Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is calling out her husband Mark Consuelos for a very awkward first meeting.

During Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos and Ripa, who have been married for 27 years, bickered over the cleanliness of the kitchen at the home the actor rented in Vancouver, Canada while filming Riverdale — and shared an accidentally revealing story.

“When I lived in Vancouver by myself, my kitchen was pristine!” Consuelos tells his wife.

She responds: “You had a housekeeper! You had three housekeepers! I met them — I met the housekeepers.” The Live Wire author then recalled the exact moment she first encountered her husband’s cleaning crew.

Kelly Ripa (left) and husband Mark Consuelos (left) on set of 'Live with Kelly and Mark' in June 2023. John Argueta/Disney General Entertainment

“You want to know how I learned about the housekeepers? I walked out of the bedroom, naked,” she says. “That’s right, I said it, naked! And that’s when I met the housekeepers, one of which was a guy. So I think he learned his lesson, to announce himself when that happens.”



Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa during their Greece vacation in June 2023. Instagram/kellyripa

Consuelos first made his Live with Kelly and Mark debut in April after Ripa’s former co-host, Ryan Seacrest, announced he would be leaving the show in February following six seasons of hosting. Since then, the couple have shared hilarious memories they’ve experienced together throughout their marriage, including another story involving some unexpected nudity.

During an episode in July, Ripa recalled a time when the pair accidentally stumbled upon a nude beach while vacationing in Greece.

“Mark and I went on this other hike on this island and we stumbled accidentally upon a nude beach," Ripa said. "And I don’t mean a topless beach, I mean all nude, total nudity. And it’s always guys and it's always… the wrong guys.”

Consuelos chimed in that he even saw one guy “literally doing a conference call naked” and added that none of the beachgoers appeared to be wearing sunscreen.

While discovering a nude beach may not have been on the couple’s itinerary, Ripa and Consuelos said they enjoyed the rest of the vacation spending time with their 22-year-old daughter Lola. The pair also share sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20.



Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their daughter Lola in Greece. Instagram/kellyripa

“We got to spend time with our daughter and her friends. And I’m looking at my daughter, who is 22 years old, who used to be — and I say this affectionately — such a pain,” Mark explained. “Such a pain. But let me tell you, once they get a little bit older, the gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing. She was so great. We got to spend time with her.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two added that the special trip was actually a birthday and graduation present for their daughter after she graduated from NYU in May.