Kelly Ripa Reveals She Once Woke Up to Son Peeing on Her Clothes: Sounded Like 'Marbles Dropping'

Kelly Ripa is getting real about a family vacation gone wrong.

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the co-host, 52, talked with guest host Ryan Seacrest about a hilarious moment from a family vacation to New Orleans.

While sleeping with her 3-year-old son Joaquin, Ripa was woken up by the sound of her son urinating in a closet.

"I see his little head moving around the corner of the bed. And I'm like, 'What is he doing?' " the TV personality said. "I said, 'Joaquin.' And he was clearly sleeping. He wasn't answering me."

Ripa then shared that she initially thought her son was playing with marbles since she thought she heard "marbles dropping." But the star realized that her son was confused about where the bathroom was.

"When I got out of bed and came around...he was just standing there, sound asleep, just peeing," she said. For the rest of her trip, Ripa had to wear different shirts from the hotel gift store.

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, 51, are parents to three kids, sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, plus daughter Lola, 21.

In March, Consuelos said that he's done having kids of his own — but he's looking forward to one day taking on a new role as a grandparent.

In an episode of Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Ripa chatted with husband Consuelos about whether he would ever remarry.

Consuelos explained that he wouldn't remarry after Ripa, citing one of the reasons as he "isn't gonna have more kids."

"I don't want more kids. I'll be an older dad," he said.

"Do you know how many dads I know older than you that were just starting to have kids?" added Ripa.

"Yeah. And those poor bastards have no idea, because what happens next? You're talking about hip replacements, knee replacements, and they're gonna be that dad, not there's anything wrong with that dad," he said. "But I did it early. I didn't plan it that way. It just happened. And we got really lucky that's what we did when we did it."