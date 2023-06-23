Kelly Ripa Reveals She Once Woke Up to Son Peeing on Her Clothes: Sounded Like 'Marbles Dropping'

The 'Live with Kelly and Mark' co-host shared the hilarious story with former co-host Ryan Seacrest

By Staff Author
Published on June 23, 2023 04:45PM EDT
Kelly Ripa Looks Pretty in Pink with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd6yGr_rwcY/
Photo: Kelly Ripa/instagram

Kelly Ripa is getting real about a family vacation gone wrong.

On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the co-host, 52, talked with guest host Ryan Seacrest about a hilarious moment from a family vacation to New Orleans.

While sleeping with her 3-year-old son Joaquin, Ripa was woken up by the sound of her son urinating in a closet.

"I see his little head moving around the corner of the bed. And I'm like, 'What is he doing?' " the TV personality said. "I said, 'Joaquin.' And he was clearly sleeping. He wasn't answering me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Ripa then shared that she initially thought her son was playing with marbles since she thought she heard "marbles dropping." But the star realized that her son was confused about where the bathroom was.

"When I got out of bed and came around...he was just standing there, sound asleep, just peeing," she said. For the rest of her trip, Ripa had to wear different shirts from the hotel gift store.

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, 51, are parents to three kids, sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, plus daughter Lola, 21.

In March, Consuelos said that he's done having kids of his own — but he's looking forward to one day taking on a new role as a grandparent.

In an episode of Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Ripa chatted with husband Consuelos about whether he would ever remarry.

Consuelos explained that he wouldn't remarry after Ripa, citing one of the reasons as he "isn't gonna have more kids."

"I don't want more kids. I'll be an older dad," he said.

"Do you know how many dads I know older than you that were just starting to have kids?" added Ripa.

"Yeah. And those poor bastards have no idea, because what happens next? You're talking about hip replacements, knee replacements, and they're gonna be that dad, not there's anything wrong with that dad," he said. "But I did it early. I didn't plan it that way. It just happened. And we got really lucky that's what we did when we did it."

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Only Want to Listen to Her Music So They Can Say Curse Words
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Reveals He Spent $30,000 on Son Jason's 2nd Birthday Party: 'It Was Pretty Big'
Leah Messer's Daughters Look Grown Up as They Pose with Mom Ahead of Addie's Christmas Program
Leah Messer Wants to 'Break the Cycle' of Teen Pregnancy in Her Family: 'Just Open Conversation'
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Jump off a Yacht into the Sea in Greece
Tom Brady and Sons Ben and Jack Take Turns Jumping off a Yacht into the Sea on Grecian Vacation
Brooke Shields and family in Italy
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Italian Vacation, Says Norovirus 'Possessed' Them Days Earlier
Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Photo with Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah on Hawaiian Holiday Trip
Kendra Wilkinson Says Her Kids Gave Her 'Purpose to Stay Alive' After Losing Reality Show
christina ricci, james heerdegen
Christina Ricci Calls Ex 'Vindictive' After Claiming He Refused to Let Her Take Son on NYC Trip
TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 02: Nick Cannon speaks before the Future Superstar Tour Hosted by Nick Cannon at History on April 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Reveals He's Pursuing a Degree in Child Psychology: 'I'm In That Conversation Every Day'
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Graduation
Cardi B Is an 'Emotional Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation: 'My Baby Moving on Up'
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son Shai Beams as Big Brother to Baby Rio in Dancer's 'New Favorite Pic'
Maks Chmerkovskiy's Son Shai Beams as Big Brother to Baby Rio in Dancer's 'New Favorite Pic'
brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach
yvonne strahovski pregnancy
Yvonne Strahovski Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Tim Loden: 'Here We Go'
The Jonas Brothers + The Childrenâs Place Back to School Campaign
Jonas Brothers Share the Sweet Advice They Plan to Give Their Daughters When Starting School (Exclusive)
Jwoww Kids first day of school
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Her Kids' Last Day of School with Sweet Now-and-Then Photo