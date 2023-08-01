Kelly Ripa Tries Meditation — with Mixed (and Hilarious) Results: 'Already I Hate It'

Kelly Ripa isn't sold on meditation.

The Live! With Kelly and Mark co-host posted a humorous Instagram Reel on Monday of her attempt at meditation with producers and friends Jan Schillay Wiener, and Albert Bianchini — and the results weren’t exactly calming.

The footage begins with Albert sharing a new meditation audio, saying he hasn’t listened to this one yet.

As the audio advises them to “find a quiet place to sit down,” Kelly says, “I’m going to lay down.”

“This isn’t gonna work,” Jan says, as Kelly chimes in, “Already I hate it.”

Kelly asks Albert to find a different audio guide, requesting, “Anybody with a British accent?”

“Australian, British…this is not good,” Jan agrees.

“I have to resubscribe!” Albert says, fiddling with his phone.

But in the next clip, while Albert sits in a traditional mediation post, Jan and Kelly are laughing, with Albert yelling, “Be quiet.”

“Bunch of bastards,” he says with a chuckle.

“Let yourself pretend that you are a gentle observer,” the mediation guide says, causing Jan and Kelly to crack up again.

“I can’t,” Jan says, shaking her head, getting up and walking away.

“Close your eyes!” Albert yells, whacking Kelly, 52, in the arm.

“What part of mediation is when your partner hits you?” Kelly asks in mock-indignation.

“Put something on your head,” Albert advises, trying to get his friends to focus, as Kelly returns with something to cover their heads: Mandalorian and Boba Fett masks.

Jan and Kelly wear the masks, while Albert gives them the middle finger.

Kelly Ripa and Jan Schillay Wiener don Star Wars masks for a meditation session with pal Albert Bianchini. kellyripa/Instagram

For the rest of the session, Albert attempts to mediate but ends up shaking his head as Kelly and Jan do tricep dips and laugh — all while wearing their Star Wars masks.

“Good job Albert, that was fantastic,” Kelly says sarcastically at the end.

“The two of you, bunch of f–ing a–holes,” Albert says, as Jan and Kelly laugh. “A–holes. May that be the last time we try this.”

