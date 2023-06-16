Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Throwback Photos in Honor of Daughter Lola's 22nd Birthday

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are showering daughter Lola with love on her special day.

The Live co-hosts, both 52, celebrated Lola's 22nd birthday on Friday, both sharing sweet tributes to their daughter on Instagram that included fun throwback photos as well as some more recent shots.



"LOLA!!!! Happy birthday to you @theyoungestyung 🥳🎉🩷 We love you 😘," Ripa captioned her video montage, teasing, "All photos have been miraculously approved."

Lola's big brother Michael, 26, also commented on the post, which was set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," "Happy birthday, poopsy❤️."



Consuelos shared his own series of photos with his daughter on his page, beginning with a sweet black-and-white picture of the father-daughter duo.

"Happy Birthday Lollipop!! We love you!!♥️♥️♥️," wrote the Riverdale star.



Earlier this month, the parents of three celebrated son Michael's 26th birthday. The couple is also parents to son Joaquin Consuelos, 20.

The two both posted tributes to Michael to their respective accounts. And like every mom and dad looking to embarrass their kid, they picked childhood throwback photos of Michael to share.

"Happy 26th Birthday @michael.consuelos…" wrote Consuelos captioning a sepia-toned picture of a young Michael posing shirtless in a pair of jeans. "We love you Michael!!!"

Ripa picked more than just one shot for her post. Instead, she went with a Reel filled with photos of Michael through the years, including his first birthday picture (and plenty of Michael with his siblings, Lola, and Joaquin)

"26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin' it ever since!" Ripa wrote in the video, set to "A Day in the Life" by The Beatles. "Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."



