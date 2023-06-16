Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Throwback Photos in Honor of Daughter Lola's 22nd Birthday

"All photos have been miraculously approved," Kelly Ripa teased in her Instagram tribute

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 04:46PM EDT
Lola Consuelos and parents https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctjl7e0AlkY/
Photo:

lola consuelos/instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are showering daughter Lola with love on her special day.

The Live co-hosts, both 52, celebrated Lola's 22nd birthday on Friday, both sharing sweet tributes to their daughter on Instagram that included fun throwback photos as well as some more recent shots.

"LOLA!!!! Happy birthday to you @theyoungestyung 🥳🎉🩷 We love you 😘," Ripa captioned her video montage, teasing, "All photos have been miraculously approved."

Lola's big brother Michael, 26, also commented on the post, which was set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," "Happy birthday, poopsy❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Consuelos shared his own series of photos with his daughter on his page, beginning with a sweet black-and-white picture of the father-daughter duo.

"Happy Birthday Lollipop!! We love you!!♥️♥️♥️," wrote the Riverdale star.

Earlier this month, the parents of three celebrated son Michael's 26th birthday. The couple is also parents to son Joaquin Consuelos, 20.

The two both posted tributes to Michael to their respective accounts. And like every mom and dad looking to embarrass their kid, they picked childhood throwback photos of Michael to share.

"Happy 26th Birthday @michael.consuelos…" wrote Consuelos captioning a sepia-toned picture of a young Michael posing shirtless in a pair of jeans. "We love you Michael!!!"

Ripa picked more than just one shot for her post. Instead, she went with a Reel filled with photos of Michael through the years, including his first birthday picture (and plenty of Michael with his siblings, Lola, and Joaquin)

"26 years ago he rocked our world and has been rockin' it ever since!" Ripa wrote in the video, set to "A Day in the Life" by The Beatles. "Happy birthday @michael.consuelos we love you 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉."

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa family
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's 26th Birthday with Throwback Pics: 'We Love You'
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Throwback Photos of Son Michael in Honor of His 24th Birthday
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire"
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Pretend to French Kiss in Front of Their Kids: 'It Disgusts Them'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Jokes About 'Making' Son Joaquin with Mark Consuelos' on Teen's Birthday Tribute
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Home
Every Glimpse Kelly Ripa Has Shared of Her Stunning New York City Home with Mark Consuelos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsO19zVJuaE/?img_index=1 Objects in this recreation photo are bigger than they appear 👀 #Throwback #HappyMothersDay #ThenVsNow 1d
Kelly Ripa Hilariously Recreates Throwback Family Photo with All Three Kids for Mother's Day
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Relax at Home
Kelly Ripa Shares Photo in Bed with Mark Consuelos Before 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Debut
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from 'Italian Holiday' with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Which of Their Kids Could Co-Host on 'Live' (Exclusive)
kelly ripa
How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Turned Empty Nester 'Despair' Into a Positive: 'We Got Over It'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Tells Kelly Ripa He Doesn't Want to Have More Kids: 'I'll Be an Older Dad'
Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin birthday
Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 20th Birthday with Throwback Photos: It Goes By in a 'Flash'
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shares Steamy Throwback Photo of Mark Consuelos: 'When the Air Conditioner Gave Up'