Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation

Kelly Ripa is poking fun at her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos for packing protein powder when he goes on vacation.

Consuelos brought up airport TSA on Live with Kelly and Mark on Friday. “You know what stops you every day is protein powder. If you check that, they stop you, and they’re like, ‘What is that?' I go, ‘It’s protein powder.’ They go, ‘Do you mind if we test it?’ I say, ‘Go ahead.’ ”

Ripa was quick to respond. “I have a question: Why do you travel with protein powder?” she asked. “I mean, what are you, in a weightlifting competition? Like oooh, oooh, you’re going away for the weekend, must pack the protein powder!”

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney

Consuelos, 52, explained his need for the supplement even when on vacation.

“I carry it because I need a lot of protein. I need as many grams of protein as my body weight,” he said.

Ripa, 52, interjected — “Or what will happen to you?” — before Consuelos answered, “I will feel flat, and you don’t get as many gains as you want to get.”

“This doesn’t happen by accident,” Consuelos added while referring to his toned body.

Ripa then replied in jest, “That’s the dumbest thing you’ve ever said.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Consuelos recently showed off his six-pack abs when he stripped down for cold plunge therapy as part of the show’s “Aches and Pain Week” on the Live morning show.

On July 19, the co-host and actor took a six-minute cold plunge live on TV, with the guidance of Dr. Jonathan Leary.

Consuelos was not alone as he took the plunge with the show’s longtime producer, Michael Gelman.

Consuelos removed his robe to cheers from the crowd. “I feel good,” he said before taking the dip.

“Honestly, there’s so many [benefits],” Dr Leary said. “The moment you step out of the tub you feel like a superhuman. The process of going in isn’t the most enjoyable in the beginning but decreased inflammation, improved sleep, mood enhancement, you have a dopamine spike, your body’s buzzing all day.”

“It’s also the mental challenge of accomplishing something that is so difficult and it makes you so mentally strong,” he added.

