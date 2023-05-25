Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Pretend to French Kiss in Front of Their Kids: 'It Disgusts Them'

“We make them think we're Frenching, because it disgusts them," the LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, revealed on Thursday's episode

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 25, 2023 04:19 PM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire"
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos enjoy pretending to French kiss in front of their children.

“We make them think we’re Frenching, because it disgusts them," the LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts, both 52, revealed on Thursday's episode, referencing their kids.

Ripa added that she and her husband “never [actually] French in front of the kids,” but they like to “fake” to annoy Joaquin, 20, Lola, 21, and Michael, 25.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple's admission came about after they discussed their love of making out.

Consuelos said, “You know the romance languages. The Europeans — we’re both from that descent. There’s the French kiss – one of my favorites,”

He continued, joking, “One of our kids’ favorites when we’re doing it. They love that.”

Ripa and Consuelos recently celebrated their daughter Lola's graduation from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch.

"Lola Gets! 🎓 #HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉 @instasuelos #NYU2023 #NYUCliveDavisInstitute," Ripa captioned an Instagram post about the achievement.

Consuelos also took to Instagram to post about his daughter's graduation, writing, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

Both Ripa and Consuelos' posts involved video montages of clips from the graduation ceremony, set to Ella Fitzgerald's rendition of "Whatever Lola Wants."

Related Articles
Jenna Bush Hager Night Time Routine
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Nighttime Routine in TikTok, Reveals 'Favorite' Part of the Day
Kevin Jonas Enjoys 'Magical Night' at Disney World with Wife Danielle and Daughters
Kevin Jonas Enjoys 'Magical Night' at Disney World with Wife Danielle and Daughters
Bindi Irwin + Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Grace Visiting the Great Barrier Reef
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She’s a 'Little Bit of a Momager’ to Her Rising-Star Sons: ‘My Baby Men’ (Exclusive)
Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Music Video)
Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch
Kelly Mi Li family photos
'Bling Empire' ’s Kelly Mi Li Opens Up About Spending 30 Days in Confinement with New Baby (Exclusive)
Marissa Charles1 hour ago Hey guys, I'm writing up this story: Cardi B Shows off Daughter Kultureâs School Lunch and Says the Mini Feast Is âEverythingâ
Cardi B Leaves Fans Drooling After Tweeting Pics of Daughter Kulture's School Lunches
Jason Bateman and daughter
Jason Bateman Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Maple, 11, at Lakers Game — See the Rare Photo!
vanessa williams talks about being a grandmother
Vanessa Williams Says She 'Just Can't Stop Singing' to Grandson Sunny: 'I Burst Into Song'
blake shelton with carson daly's kids
Carson Daly's Wife Shares Sweet Photos of Their Kids with Blake Shelton as He Leaves 'The Voice'
Scott Disick Instagram
Scott Disick Shares Stylish Photos of Son Reign in Vibrant Matching Outfit: ‘Fit Game'
Watch: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Emotional Reaction to Bruce Jenner's Transition
Kim Kardashian Shares Lessons She's Learned from Mom Kris Jenner She Hopes to Pass Onto Her Kids
Brittany Mahomes kids cuddling IG story
Brittany Mahomes Snaps Sweet Bedtime Cuddle Between Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Nothing Better'
Tori Roloff Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Daughter Lilah on Her 3rd Birthday: 'You Are the Best Big Sister Ever'
Tori Roloff Celebrates Daughter Lilah’s First Dance Recital: ‘Let’s Go Dance’
Jeff Bezos and family attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Star Trek Beyond" at Embarcadero Marina Park South on July 20, 2016 in San Diego, California
Jeff Bezos' 4 Kids: Everything to Know