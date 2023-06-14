Kelly Ripa Says There’s ‘No Secret' to Her 27-Year Marriage with Mark Consuelos: 'The Thing is, Don't Panic’

Kelly Ripa is opening up about the secret to her long marriage to Mark Consuelos — and it turns out, it's easier than onlookers might think!

"There's no secret," the Live with Kelly and Mark co-host told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Tuesday, while promoting her SiriusXM podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa.

She and Consuelos, both 52, have been married for 27 years, having tied the knot on May 1, 1996. And though that may seem long, the time has moved quickly for the mother of three.

"It goes fast, I'm telling you," said Kelly, who shares sons Michael Consuelos, 26, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20, as well as daughter Lola Consuelos, 21, with Mark. "I think if you ask either one of us how long we've been married, we'll probably say something in between three and eight years because that seems like a reasonable number to be married. But then we look and we have adult children and we've gone through a lot of things together. And our kids will show us documentaries that they think we'd find interesting and I'll say to them, 'Oh, you know, Dad and I were married when that went down.' And they're like, 'What? But look at how old-fashioned it is.' They can't conceptualize."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"It's funny," she added. "It goes faster than you think."

That doesn't mean it goes easy. "You’re going to go through things, there are ups and downs," Kelly shared to ET, before offering her wisdom on how to handle the ride. "The thing is, don't panic."

Kelly and Mark met when starring on All My Children together, where they played lovebirds Hayley and Mateo. Love blossomed off-screen as well, and the two eloped in Vegas not long after.



Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Craig Barritt/Getty

"I'm a very practical person, but there was something about him," Kelly told PEOPLE back in April, reflecting on the moment when the casting director for All My Children showed her a photo of Mark in 1994, then a budding 24-year-old actor up for a role opposite Kelly, already one of the soap's breakout stars. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's my person. This is my husband. My future hubs.' I just knew it."



Over the span of 28 years, the couple established successful individual careers and nurtured a family. After Kelly rocketed to fame with Live with Regis and Kelly and its various formats — and Mark as Hiram Lodge on the CW drama, Riverdale — they joined forces co-hosting Live with Kelly and Mark.

"To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Kelly said. "We've been so uniquely blessed."



Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," stated Mark, who guest-hosted 92 times during Kelly's tenure before replacing Ryan Seacrest. "Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

Despite enduring work-induced separations, Kelly and Mark find solace and joy as they reunite on the vibrant set of Live, relishing precious moments together. The platform showcases their formidable talents and serves as a cherished haven, fostering a deep sense of togetherness amidst their bustling lives.

"During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for like, five years," said Kelly. "I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."

