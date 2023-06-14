Kelly Ripa Says There’s ‘No Secret' to Her 27-Year Marriage with Mark Consuelos: 'The Thing is, Don't Panic’

The 'Live with Kelly and Mark' co-host is getting real about her long relationship

By Michael Lee Simpson
Published on June 14, 2023 03:12PM EDT
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos . Photo:

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Kelly Ripa is opening up about the secret to her long marriage to Mark Consuelos — and it turns out, it's easier than onlookers might think!

"There's no secret," the Live with Kelly and Mark co-host told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Tuesday, while promoting her SiriusXM podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa.

She and Consuelos, both 52, have been married for 27 years, having tied the knot on May 1, 1996. And though that may seem long, the time has moved quickly for the mother of three.

"It goes fast, I'm telling you," said Kelly, who shares sons Michael Consuelos, 26, and Joaquin Consuelos, 20, as well as daughter Lola Consuelos, 21, with Mark. "I think if you ask either one of us how long we've been married, we'll probably say something in between three and eight years because that seems like a reasonable number to be married. But then we look and we have adult children and we've gone through a lot of things together. And our kids will show us documentaries that they think we'd find interesting and I'll say to them, 'Oh, you know, Dad and I were married when that went down.' And they're like, 'What? But look at how old-fashioned it is.' They can't conceptualize."

elly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"It's funny," she added. "It goes faster than you think."

That doesn't mean it goes easy. "You’re going to go through things, there are ups and downs," Kelly shared to ET, before offering her wisdom on how to handle the ride. "The thing is, don't panic."

Kelly and Mark met when starring on All My Children together, where they played lovebirds Hayley and Mateo. Love blossomed off-screen as well, and the two eloped in Vegas not long after.

Champion Award Honorees Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend TrevorLIVE NY 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on June 17, 2019
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Craig Barritt/Getty

"I'm a very practical person, but there was something about him," Kelly told PEOPLE back in April, reflecting on the moment when the casting director for All My Children showed her a photo of Mark in 1994, then a budding 24-year-old actor up for a role opposite Kelly, already one of the soap's breakout stars. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's my person. This is my husband. My future hubs.' I just knew it." 

Over the span of 28 years, the couple established successful individual careers and nurtured a family. After Kelly rocketed to fame with Live with Regis and Kelly and its various formats — and Mark as Hiram Lodge on the CW drama, Riverdale — they joined forces co-hosting Live with Kelly and Mark.

"To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Kelly said. "We've been so uniquely blessed."

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa during Celebrity Brunch and Auction for the Melissa Neier Memorial Fund - November 2, 1997
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," stated Mark, who guest-hosted 92 times during Kelly's tenure before replacing Ryan Seacrest. "Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite enduring work-induced separations, Kelly and Mark find solace and joy as they reunite on the vibrant set of Live, relishing precious moments together. The platform showcases their formidable talents and serves as a cherished haven, fostering a deep sense of togetherness amidst their bustling lives.

"During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for like, five years," said Kelly. "I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."

Related Articles
Jon Hamm and John Slattery Channel 2 More 'Mad Men' â 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy
Jon Hamm and John Slattery Channel 2 More 'Mad Men' — 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy
Taylor Ann Green and brother Worth Green
'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Mourns Death of Brother Worth at 36: 'Heartbroken Is an Understatement'
treat Williams (center), Tom Selleck (left) and Bridget Monahyan
Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Honor Costar Treat Williams After His Death: 'We Lost a Good One'
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions" Episode 1803
'AGT' Host Terry Crews Hits His Golden Buzzer for Young Drumming Group Who 'Blew the Roof Off the Building'
Savannah Chrisley Vows to Be '110%' Sure 'Without a Doubt' About Next Relationship After Broken Engagement
Savannah Chrisley Admits 'the Thought of Marriage Scares Me More Than Kids'
Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga on the RHONJ reunion
'RHONJ': Teresa Demands Joe Gorga 'Honor Me' Before Siblings Officially Cut Ties: 'You Broke the Whole Family'
Treat Williams and Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Calls Treat Williams a 'True Gentleman' After His Unexpected Death at 71
Dallas stars Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Steve Kanaly, Joan Van Ark, Sheree Wilson and Cathy Podewell, as well as director Michael Preece, reunited up in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday in honor of the show's 45th anniversary and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. credit Emma McIntyre
The Stars of 'Dallas' Reunite 45 Years After the Show's Debut — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White Sends Her 'Cheers' to 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak as He Announces His Retirement
Whoopi Goldberg Pat Sajak
Whoopi Goldberg Declares She 'Wants' to Host 'Wheel of Fortune' After Pat Sajak Retires
Al Roker Praises His Bus Driver Dad, Says Their Relationship Was a 'Two-Way Street of Pride'
Al Roker Praises His Bus Driver Dad and Says Their Relationship Was a 'Two-Way Street of Pride'
Who Is Vanna Whiteâs Boyfriend? All About John Donaldson
Who Is Vanna White's Boyfriend? All About John Donaldson
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Say Relationship 'Shocked' Family, Sparked Self-Doubt and Involved a Fake Name
Treat Williams & Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire
Taylor Kinney Pays Tribute to ‘Chicago Fire’ Costar Treat Williams: ‘He Was a Father Figure to Everyone’ (Exclusive)
Debra Messing attends the "Just Jack And Will" Live Podcast during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Debra Messing Recalls the ‘Painful’ Scene That Left the 'Will & Grace' Audience 'Dead Silent' (Exclusive)
Brauwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are seen on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Share Why They 'Need to Be' in the South 'Right Now' (Exclusive)