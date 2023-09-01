Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Start Off the Morning Right in New 'Live' Promo (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are kicking off the 36th season of Live with a brand-new show opening.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive First Look at Live with Kelly and Mark’s new open, which will premiere with the talk show’s new season on Tuesday, the husband and wife duo can be seen getting ready to start their day.

After brushing their teeth in their apartment and a couple of outfit changes each — Ripa settles on a pink midi shirt dress and Consuelos a maroon jumper and dark gray pants — the couple then travels to the Live studio in New York City.

The camera then pans through the corridors until it reaches the studio and sweeps across the audience, before visiting announcer Déjà Vu (who joined the show in 2021) on her platform.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 52, even show off their dancing skills in the new opening, with Ripa twirling into her husband during a slow-motion shot.

According to a press release about the show’s 36th season, Derek Hough will be dropping by the studio on Monday in anticipation of the new season on Tuesday and in celebration of Labor Day. Hough, who recently tied the knot with wife Hayley Erbert in northern California, will be talking all things Dancing with the Stars, while music group SHINEDOWN will also be performing live in the studio.

The show’s new season will then officially begin on Tuesday, and along with a new show open, it will bring with it a new on-air trivia game called "STUMP MARK!"

“Mark will try his darnedest to keep the coveted Live mug away from trivia callers trying to stump him with their two statements — one true, one false,” the press release reads.

Live’s premiere week also has a star-studded guest line-up, with Jake Gyllenhaal, Melissa Etheridge, Josh Gad and American Idol winner Phillip Phillips all set to appear.

The show’s new season will mark the first time that Ripa and Consuelos, both 52, will front a season premiere as permanent hosts. Consuelos joined the show in February following former host Ryan Seacrest’s departure, at which point the talk show was officially rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark.

Back in April, the couple, who married in 1996, opened up to PEOPLE about sitting next to each other as co-hosts and described it as "a complete full circle moment.”

To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Ripa told PEOPLE. "We've been so uniquely blessed."



"It's indescribable [and] we're super, super grateful," added Consuelos, who guest-hosted 92 times before permanently taking the seat next to her. “I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time. Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does … I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

