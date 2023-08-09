Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Find Out How to Improve Their Sex Life — Through Their Feet

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are treading now ground in their love life.

Things got a little steamy during a Chinese reflexology segment on Wednesday's Live With Kelly & Mark when the cohosting couple engaged in a sensual foot massage that touched on their erogenous zones.

With the help of touch therapist Michelle Ebbin, Ripa rubbed her husband’s feet for a few minutes and joked that the practice was probably “hard for him” as “he’s never done any foot work without expecting some sort of sexual encounter on the flip side."

"I like this," confessed Consuelos.

After the show returned from break, the Riverdale actor, 52, remarked how “amazing” the massage felt.

"This is so, like, in his mind, it's the greatest day of his life," added Ripa, 52, while her husband noted that there would have “been no deliberation” if the opening pitch “right off the bat” included sensual foot massages.

"We should do this every Friday,” he laughed. “Rub Mark's feet."

Ripa also asked Ebbin to show her a few techniques to “improve blood flow” by stimulating the erogenous zones. As the duo began to touch his feet, he raised his eyebrows and could be seen jokingly mouthing the words "Help!" and "Bingo!"

He continued, "My eyes are tearing up. I'm getting emotional."



This is far from the first time the spouses have offered fans a glimpse into their intimate life.

On a March 2023 episode of her SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the Live Wire author revealed that the duo had “sexual rituals” while Consuelos had to film on location during the pandemic.

"There were rituals. Can I tell you something? We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime," Ripa shared, admitting that she had to get crafty with her angles as she only wanted to show her husband at her most flattering.

"I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder," she continued. "I'm not kidding."

"I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me]," she explained. "You get really close to yourself in situations where you're separated from your husband for long periods of time."

