Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Find Out How to Improve Their Sex Life — Through Their Feet

As Ripa rubbed her husband's feet, she joked that Consuelos has "never done any foot work without expecting some sort of sexual encounter on the flip side"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 04:02PM EDT
elly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are treading now ground in their love life.

Things got a little steamy during a Chinese reflexology segment on Wednesday's Live With Kelly & Mark when the cohosting couple engaged in a sensual foot massage that touched on their erogenous zones. 

With the help of touch therapist Michelle Ebbin, Ripa rubbed her husband’s feet for a few minutes and joked that the practice was probably “hard for him” as “he’s never done any foot work without expecting some sort of sexual encounter on the flip side."

"I like this," confessed Consuelos. 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Find Out How to Improve Their Sex Life â Through Their Feet

 LiveKellyandMark/Youtube

After the show returned from break, the Riverdale actor, 52, remarked how “amazing” the massage felt. 

"This is so, like, in his mind, it's the greatest day of his life," added Ripa, 52, while her husband noted that there would have “been no deliberation” if the opening pitch “right off the bat” included sensual foot massages. 

"We should do this every Friday,” he laughed. “Rub Mark's feet."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Find Out How to Improve Their Sex Life â Through Their Feet

 LiveKellyandMark/Youtube

Ripa also asked Ebbin to show her a few techniques to “improve blood flow” by stimulating the erogenous zones. As the duo began to touch his feet, he raised his eyebrows and could be seen jokingly mouthing the words "Help!" and "Bingo!"

He continued, "My eyes are tearing up. I'm getting emotional."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Find Out How to Improve Their Sex Life â Through Their Feet

 LiveKellyandMark/Youtube

This is far from the first time the spouses have offered fans a glimpse into their intimate life

On a March 2023 episode of her SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the Live Wire author revealed that the duo had “sexual rituals” while Consuelos had to film on location during the pandemic.

"There were rituals. Can I tell you something? We had sexual rituals that were so ludicrous over FaceTime," Ripa shared, admitting that she had to get crafty with her angles as she only wanted to show her husband at her most flattering.

"I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder," she continued. "I'm not kidding."

"I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me]," she explained. "You get really close to yourself in situations where you're separated from your husband for long periods of time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Live airs weekday mornings on ABC (check local listings).

Related Articles
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says the 'Door Isn't Permanently Closed' with Ex-Fiancé Jason Tartick
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen in Midtown on June 5, 2018 in New York City
Sandra Bullock Put Career on Hold as Bryan Randall Battled ALS: 'I Want to Be at Home' and 'Present'
Hailee Steinfeld participates in the Core Hydration. Where Balance Begins. panel
Hailee Steinfeld Says She's Found a Balance Between Feeling 'Grounded' and 'Embracing the Chaos Into My Personal Life'
ikToker Chris Rooney, Known for 'Yeet Baby' Videos, Getting Treatment After Disappearance
TikToker Chris Rooney, Known for 'Yeet Baby' Videos, Getting Treatment After Disappearance
Lucy Hale Says She Likes to Travel âBy Herselfâ: âA Little Solitude Vacayâ https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpadhl1rZOs/?img_index=8
Lucy Hale Says She Likes to Travel ‘By Herself’: ‘A Little Solitude Vacay’
Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall Featuring: Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Where: London, United Kingdom
Sandra Bullock Called Partner Bryan Randall the 'Love of My Life' as He Privately Battled ALS
Gesine Bullock-Prado and Sandra Bullock attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'The Lost City'; Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock's Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado Speaks Out on Bryan Randall's Death, ALS: 'A Cruel Disease'
americas got talent season 15
'AGT' Auditions End with 1 Final Golden Buzzer Awarded to an Act Who Hopes to 'Brighten the World' (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Says She Needs More Makeup for Her Nose as She Ages: 'There's More Real Estate'
Cynthia Bailey
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Says She's 'Rebuilding My Life' amid Divorce from Mike Hill
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Her IHOP Breakfast: 'Once in a 7 Year Type Thing'
Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos Reunite in Australia
Sarah Shahi and Her 'Sex/Life' Costar and Boyfriend Adam Demos Reunite in Australia
Kelly Ripa Shades Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Kelly Ripa Teases Mark Consuelos for Packing Protein Powder on Vacation
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard visit 'Top of The Rock' at Rockefeller Center on December 10, 2021 in New York City
Hannah Brown Says She Has 'Great Luck' to Be 'Madly in Love' with Boyfriend Adam After Meeting on Dating App
Newlyweds Jon Hamm, 52, and Anna Osceola, 35, are seen exiting the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Spend Date Night in Santa Monica
Kaycee Clark and Nany GonzaÌlez
The Challenge's Nany González and Kaycee Clark Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary: 'Let’s Continue Growing'