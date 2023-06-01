Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Honor Art Moore as He Celebrates 34 Years at 'Live'

"I work here because Art Moore works here," Ripa said on Thursday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

By
Published on June 1, 2023
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Honor Art Moore as He Celebrates 34 Years at Live
Photo:

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty, Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos spent some time honoring a friendly face on Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark

Art Moore — the show's executive in charge of production and WABC-TV's vice president of programming — was in the spotlight to honor his 34 years at the show. “We always celebrate ourselves around here, we like to celebrate ourselves, but very rarely do we give credit where credit is due,” said Ripa, 52. 

“And I’d like to give credit to a singular person — and I’ve often said, he is, people say, ‘Why have you worked at Live for so long?’ and I always credit one person. I work here because Art Moore works here.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: (L-R) Michael Gelman, Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa and Art Moore attend The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

As Moore expressed surprise at the acknowledgment, Ripa continued, “And I’m so grateful to you for keeping this show and certainly my own personal spirit going all these years. I absolutely love you. The only person who loves you more than me is sitting next to me,” she said, referring to Consuelos, 52. 

In total, Moore has been at the company for 54 years — stretching back to when it was still called Cap Cities. Ripa and Consuelos joked that was the network that signed their All My Children checks and sent “amazing Christmas gifts.”

Moore was bashful about the celebration of his time at Live, but Ripa ended the segment with even more kind words about his involvement. “We’re just so thrilled and honored to be able to work alongside of you and get to see you every day. And we don’t take it for granted what you do is very difficult and you make it look easy,” she said. 

Of Moore’s frequent appearances on the show, she added, “People think you sit on our set and just spin a wheel, but that’s actually not what he does. He has a very big job, he does it with very little fanfare, and we are just grateful.”

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekday mornings on ABC (check local listings).



