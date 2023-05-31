Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Got Them Hooked on Scandoval — and the Family Is Divided!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos are getting in on the 'Scandoval' drama.

The Live co-hosts and long-standing couple talked about the latest Bravo scandal on Wednesday's episode and revealed that they didn't know about the controversy until their daughter Lola, 21, filled them in.

"My daughter flew home from London two nights ago and she arrived and she said, 'Have you heard of Scandoval?', " Ripa began. "I just did a whole interview with Andy Cohen for my podcast [but] I don' t know anything about this show, Vanderpump Rules."

"But we do know we've been inundated," Consuelos hilariously added. "If you have a smart phone or newspaper for the past 4 months, 3 months, we've been getting inundated with Scandoval!"

Ripa went on to reveal that their daughter told them to not only watch the Scandoval special, but to also watch the first part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She shared that they then sat down as a family and watched both episodes and that they ended up on different sides of the scandal.

"But last night, an entire dinner table...a spirited debate. Because it seems like the men in the family are in one camp and Lola is in another camp," Ripa explained.

"I was in a camp all by myself," Consuelos touted. "Because there's two sides and then Schwartz — and I'm on Schwartz's side."

"Mark is on a side of a player not really that involved, so Mark is pro this person nobody is talking about," Ripa joked. "But our son and our daughter are very much in their camps. I'm in the camp of gathering data like a social experiment. I covertly recorded my children having this debate and then I sent it to Andy Cohen and he was like, 'This is a special!'"

The two went on to debate their sides, with Consuelos staunchly in support of Schwartz, whom he claimed was only abiding by "guy code." Ripa, on the other hand, stressed that they are "very invested now," especially with part two on the horizon.

"So don't call us [tonight] because you know what we'll be doing ... I got sucked right in," Ripa said. "I thought I was so high and mighty. I was like, 'I'm not buying into this just because the Washington Post tells me I should be watching it.' And I got sucked in. And so did you!'"

"So did I," Consuelos admitted in agreement.

