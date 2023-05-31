Kelly Ripa Exposes Andy Cohen's Racy Texts, Including a NSFW Love Interest Pic He Actually Sent to Her at Work

Kelly Ripa recalled how she previously received a graphic image via text message from friend Andy Cohen amid a work meeting with 'Live' executive producer Michael Gelman

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 06:06 PM
Andy Cohen & SiriusXM Celebrate The Launch Of Cohen's New, Exclusive SiriusXM Channel, Radio Andy, At PHD Rooftop Lounge At The Dream Downtown In New York City

Kelly Ripa recalled the moment that her friend Andy Cohen sent her a NSFW text message while on the set of LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

As the Watch What Happens Live host joined Ripa on Tuesday’s edition of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the pair looked back on the time she received a photo of his latest conquest’s nether regions during a meeting with Live executive producer Michael Gelman.

“So, my work iPad is open and I’m sitting here reading through my notes and he is over my shoulder trying to show me something,” Ripa, 52, said of Gelman. “And suddenly, a completely erect penis pops up.”

“Let’s call him Bobby,” she added. “It just says, ‘Bobby’s c--k,’ and it’s, like, a text from Andy Cohen, ‘Bobby’s c--k.'”

Cohen, 54, replied, “Sorry, Kel,” and revealed he obtained the image while planning a “sex romp” with a straight couple from Boston. However, the Bravo producer never actually went through with the hookup, which he also detailed in his third book, Superficial.

Ripa was relieved that it didn’t work and shared she's protective of her friend’s safety when it comes to dating.

The television host last gave an update on his dating life last year during an "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon. As a fan asked if he was "seeing anybody," Cohen replied: "I'm not, but Daddy needs help."

"Now I'm looking. I'm on Raya. I'm on Tinder. now I'm ready to go," he added. "I want Anderson to join Tinder, too."

Cohen — who is father to daughter Lucy Eve, 1, and son Benjamin Allen, 4 — shared last July that he had told a date: "There's kind of a third thing in the room here as we're dating. It's that I have a family."

Cohen explained that navigating romance as a single dad was "taking up noise in my mind ... because I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm not only dating someone, but obviously there's going to be a point where I'm like, I want you to meet my kids.'"

As for when that introduction would take place in his new relationships, Cohen said up to now, he's "just vibed it out when the time felt right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa is produced by Consuelos & Ripa's Milojo Productions, in collaboration with SiriusXM. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo (check listings).

Related Articles
Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker as Tensions Surrounding SATC 3 Revealed: 'Kim Killed the Movie'
'And Just Like That...' Kim Cattrall Is Returning to 'Sex and the City' — Get the Scoop!
Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Lindsie Chrisley Admits Being Adopted by Dad Todd's Wife Julie Was 'Chaotic' but Affirms She Has 'No Regrets'
kelly-ripa-long-bob.jpg
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Got Them Hooked on Scandoval — and the Family Is Divided!
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Says She's 'Done with Secrets' as She Reveals She's Releasing New Memoir 'Counting the Cost'
Â Giannina Gibelli Says Ex Damian Powers Tried to 'Humiliate' Her on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'
Giannina Gibelli Says Ex Damian Powers Tried to 'Humiliate' Her on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Thompson, Danielle Ruhl
'Love Is Blind's' Nick and Danielle Worked Their Real-Life Jobs On Their Wedding Day: ‘It Was So Disorganized’
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)
Rollout Sex and the City Anniversary
Issa Rae Says This 'Sex and the City Storyline' Made Her Realize 'I Have a Story to Tell Too'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Todd and Savannah Chrisley visit SiriusXM Studios on June 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Says Dad Todd Was 'in a Lot of Therapy' Before Reporting to Prison
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Recalls Past Suicide Attempt That Left Her Hospitalized: It Was 'a Cry for Help'
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Love Is Blind's Danielle Reconnected with Ex Nick Because It's 'Hard to Find Comfort with Anyone Else'
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
Love Is Blind's Jackie Calls Josh 'My Twin': 'I'd Marry Him a Thousand Times Over & Have 49 Kids'
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell
'AGT' Premiere: History Is Made After an Emotional Tribute to Late Contestant Wins Golden Buzzer
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding and Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'in Love' with The Weeknd in Grinding, Stripper-Filled Trailer for 'The Idol'
Derek Hough; Len Goodman
'DWTS' Judge Derek Hough Reflects on 'Pure Joy' Len Goodman and His Wish to 'Honor Him' in the Ballroom
Paul Peden
Love Is Blind's Paul Peden Debuts New Romance a Year After Saying 'I Don't' to Micah Lussier