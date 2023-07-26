Kelly Ripa Goes ‘a Bit More Blonde’ Just in Time for Her Summer Vacation — See Her New Hair

Looks like Barbie fever isn’t just gripping cinemas worldwide, but also the fancy New York City townhouses of talk show queens!

Kelly Ripa, 52, co-host of Live! With Kelly and Mark, has iced up her life with a touch more blonde in time for her summer sojourn with her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos.

Posting to his Instagram account, her long-time hairstylist Ryan Trygstad showed off his client’s golden highlights and gorgeous waves, freshly styled.

“A bit more blonde for @kellyripa before vacation!” Trygstad wrote, to which the follower response was anything but bristly.

“Gorgeous as always!!” wrote one fan. Another posted, “Oooh la la,” while a third noted the color looked like “Barbie blonde.”

“New color is amazing. I am jealous of all her hair. Halo/extensions or all kelly?!!” one fan asked, to which Trygstad confirmed that the thick hair was, “all Kelly,” no hair extensions added.

Trygstad, an in-demand hairdresser who has been Ripa's stylist for two decades, has also cared for the hair of Margot Robbie, Naomi Watts and Blake Lively, so it stands to reason he knows a thing or two about lighter, brighter shades.

"My gray hair became more prominent than my dark hair," Ripa said on Live! back in 2021, adding, "So we kept it blonder because it was more practical."

She embraced her gray hair during quarantine amid the COVID pandemic, often sharing photos of the progression of her root, which went untouched by a colorist for months.

In March 2020, the star poked fun at the fact that she couldn't book a routine hair appointment while social distancing. "Root watch week one," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, sharing a snapshot that showed some of her root growth after having to go without a color treatment on her hair.