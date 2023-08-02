Kelly Ripa Cringes That She Made 'Eye Contact' with Daughter Lola When She Walked In on Parents Having Sex

Lola Consuelos accidentally walked in on her parents twice while they were having sex

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 2, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Kelly Ripa's Stunning Daughter Lola, 16, Joins Her on the Red Carpet

Kelly Ripa is remembering an awkward moment she had with her daughter.

On Wednesday's episode of her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, Ripa, 52, revealed that her 22-year-old daughter Lola has walked in on her parents having sex twice. Ripa continued, saying that both times have happened on Lola's birthday.

The first time occurred during a family vacation to Italy when Lola was 8. Ripa said that she and husband Mark Consuelos, 52, had not "had a lot of alone time" during the trip and had thought it was "now or never" after their kids went to sleep.

"I encouraged him to lock...[the] door, and he tells me he did," Ripa said. "All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed."

When Lola told her mom she'd come into the room because she was thirsty, Consuelos made himself scarce.

The situation repeated itself on Lola's 16th birthday. "The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday," Ripa shared. "Same exact thing. She threw the door open."

The second time around, Lola had a much more averse reaction. "'Oh my god, life is over,' " Ripa recalled Lola saying at the time. "'I used to see in color and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?'"

"The moral of the story is that she never learned to knock," Ripa said of her daughter. "Hopefully, by the time she turns 24, we'll be done having sex."

Ripa shares her daughter Lola, 21, and sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, with Consuelos.

