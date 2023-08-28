Kelly Ripa Channels 'Dog Days of Summer' in Sweet Photo with Daughter Lola and Dog Lena

Kelly Ripa has something to celebrate — her beloved dogs, Chewie and Lena!

On Sunday, the talk show host, 52, posted a photo with her daughter Lola Consuelos, 22, and their dog Lena on Instagram.



"Enjoying #NationalDogDay with Lola and Lena in the dog days of summer. 📸: Chewie," Ripa captioned the post.

Ripa wore a double tank-top ensemble with her hair pulled back in a ponytail and shades while Consuelos cradled Lena with a palm tree and clear sky backdrop.

Ripa adopted Lena, a Maltese/ Shih Tzu mix that was featured as an adoptable pet on Live's Happy Pets segment in March 2021 but she first feared the rescue wouldn't get along with her older dog, Chewie.

"My whole fear was that I didn't want Chewie to feel replaced in any way," Ripa said on the show at the time.

Chewie and Lena. kellyripa/Instagram

After ensuring Chewie would accept Lena, the Consuelos family made it official. Not long after, Ripa recalled the moment she knew they'd be lifelong friends.

"Chewie was outside the [Lena's] crate, sitting next to her with their noses together," she said.

The Consuelos family dogs have appeared in a number of social media posts, including in their holiday photos. In a December 2022 post, the pups dressed in coordinating fashion flair alongside Ripa, and Consuelos, with husband Mark, 52, and sons Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 26.

"Merry Christmas ♥️" Ripa captioned the series of photos, adding, "the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)."

