Kelly Ripa Gives Mark Consuelos Sweet Shoutout on Father's Day: 'Let's Hear It for the Dads'

Kelly Ripa is celebrating all the father figures in her life on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the mom of three, 52, celebrated her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos, 52, as well as her own father and Consuelos' father, in a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram.

"Let's hear it for all the dads!!! @instasuelos," she captioned the photos.

Ripa and Consuelos share three kids, including sons Joaquin, 20, and Michael, 26, as well as daughter Lola, 21.

Last month, the couple joked about pretending to French kiss in front of their children.

“We make them think we’re Frenching, because it disgusts them," the LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts revealed on an episode in May, referencing their kids.

Ripa added that she and her husband “never [actually] French in front of the kids,” but they like to “fake” to annoy them.

Felipe Ramales / Splash

Ripa and Consuelos recently celebrated their daughter Lola's graduation from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch.

"Lola Gets! 🎓 #HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung … we are so proud of you 👏 👩‍🎓 🎉 @instasuelos #NYU2023 #NYUCliveDavisInstitute," Ripa captioned an Instagram post about the achievement.

Consuelos also took to Instagram to post about his daughter's graduation, writing, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

Both Ripa and Consuelos' posts involved video montages of clips from the graduation ceremony, set to Ella Fitzgerald's rendition of "Whatever Lola Wants."

