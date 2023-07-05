Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were in for quite a surprise during their recent trip to Greece.

During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the married hosts recalled the “best part” of their hiking excursion while visiting a Greek island.

“I forgot the best part of the hike,” Ripa, 52, says. “Mark and I went on this other hike on this island and we stumbled accidentally upon a nude beach. And I don’t mean a topless beach, I mean all nude, total nudity. And it’s always guys and it's always… the wrong guys.”

Consuelos, 52, remembers seeing one guy “literally doing a conference call naked” and adds that none of the beachgoers appeared to be wearing sunscreen.

“A lot of burnt franks and beans,” Ripa jumps in. “And then Mark thought he saw somebody he knew on the beach. He goes, ‘Hey I think I saw so-and-so’ — I don’t want to blow up his spot — He goes, ‘Am I right?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not turning around.’”

Kelly Ripa posing with daughter Lola Consuelos in Greece. Instagram/kellyripa

The couple, who have been married for 27 years, also opened up about getting to visit the country with their 22-year-old daughter Lola as part of her birthday and graduation gift.

“We got to spend time with our daughter and her friends. And I’m looking at my daughter, who is 22 years old, who used to be — and I say this affectionately — such a pain,” Mark says. “Such a pain. But let me tell you, once they get a little bit older, the gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing. She was so great. We got to spend time with her.”

Along with Lola, Ripa and Mark also share sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20.



On Sunday, Ripa shared an inside look at the Greek getaway in an Instagram Reel. Sweet snaps of Lola posing with each of her parents were included in the slideshow, along with another shot of the group of three sitting in front of a stunning sunset.

The Live Wire author also included photos of crystal clear waters and rocky landscapes, including secluded hideaways where the family could enjoy some privacy. Ripa revealed how she loves looking for hidden gems while traveling with her husband during Wednesday’s episode.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posing with daughter Lola in Greece. Instagram/kellyripa

The mom of three adds that her “favorite thing” about her husband is going on vacation with him because they have similar travel styles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



“We’re not seeing people, we don’t go out on the scene, we’re not looking for the club. We like to hike and we like to go into places where there aren’t a lot of people," she shares. "We like being out-numbered by goats,”

