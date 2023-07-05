Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Accidentally Stumble onto Nude Beach in Greece: ‘A Lot of Burnt Franks and Beans’

The married TV hosts opened up about the funny encounter during Wednesday’s episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on July 5, 2023 12:59PM EDT
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Greece
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during the vacation in Greece. Photo:

Instagram/kellyripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were in for quite a surprise during their recent trip to Greece.

During Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the married hosts recalled the “best part” of their hiking excursion while visiting a Greek island. 

“I forgot the best part of the hike,” Ripa, 52, says. “Mark and I went on this other hike on this island and we stumbled accidentally upon a nude beach. And I don’t mean a topless beach, I mean all nude, total nudity. And it’s always guys and it's always… the wrong guys.”

Consuelos, 52, remembers seeing one guy “literally doing a conference call naked” and adds that none of the beachgoers appeared to be wearing sunscreen.

 “A lot of burnt franks and beans,” Ripa jumps in. “And then Mark thought he saw somebody he knew on the beach. He goes, ‘Hey I think I saw so-and-so’ — I don’t want to blow up his spot — He goes, ‘Am I right?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not turning around.’”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Greece
Kelly Ripa posing with daughter Lola Consuelos in Greece.

Instagram/kellyripa

The couple, who have been married for 27 years, also opened up about getting to visit the country with their 22-year-old daughter Lola as part of her birthday and graduation gift. 

“We got to spend time with our daughter and her friends. And I’m looking at my daughter, who is 22 years old, who used to be — and I say this affectionately — such a pain,” Mark says. “Such a pain. But let me tell you, once they get a little bit older, the gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing. She was so great. We got to spend time with her.”

Along with Lola, Ripa and Mark also share sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20.

On Sunday, Ripa shared an inside look at the Greek getaway in an Instagram Reel. Sweet snaps of Lola posing with each of her parents were included in the slideshow, along with another shot of the group of three sitting in front of a stunning sunset.

The Live Wire author also included photos of crystal clear waters and rocky landscapes, including secluded hideaways where the family could enjoy some privacy. Ripa revealed how she loves looking for hidden gems while traveling with her husband during Wednesday’s episode.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Greece
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posing with daughter Lola in Greece.

Instagram/kellyripa

The mom of three adds that her “favorite thing” about her husband is going on vacation with him because they have similar travel styles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

“We’re not seeing people, we don’t go out on the scene, we’re not looking for the club. We like to hike and we like to go into places where there aren’t a lot of people," she shares. "We like being out-numbered by goats,”

Related Articles
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)
United CEO apologizes for flying private as airline cancels thousands of flights
United Airlines CEO Apologizes for Flying Private as Airline Cancels Thousands of Flights
John, Chrissy, and the kids spent the night at the Barbie/Ken AirBnB
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Their Kids Spend the Night at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse
Barack Obama, Tom Hanks and families at Cantina
Barack Obama and Tom Hanks Spotted Together on Greek Vacation with Their Families
Darian Brinkley
WATCH: Man Proposes Mid-Flight with the Help of His Fellow Passengers in Sweet Video
Jerry Seinfeld on vacation with his wife Jessica in Saint-Tropez, in the south of France on June 28, 2023.
Shirtless Jerry Seinfeld Spotted Yachting with Wife Jessica in the South of France
Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, and Liam Hemsworth are seen spending their family holidays together out on the Greek Island of Mykonos. The trio were spotted smoking cigars, dancing and snapping photos with their wives and partners while on vacation together.
Matt Damon Goes on Mykonos Vacation with Chris and Liam Hemsworth – See the Pictures!
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Pleads to 'Make It to 43' Amid 'Extreme' Turbulence on Private Jet
A Delta Airlines plane sits on a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 after it landed without landing gear.
Delta Plane Lands Without Proper Landing Gear at Charlotte Airport as Passengers and Crew Evacuate Safely
Phil Stringer
Passenger Who Had Entire Flight to Himself Is Now BFFs with the Crew: 'We're in a Group Message' (Exclusive)
Woman Rescued from the Royal Caribbeanâs Mariner of the Seas cruise ship;
Royal Caribbean Passenger Survives Dramatic Fall From 10th Floor Deck
Jay Z and Beyonce enjoy some downtime in Lake Como with friends. Jay was seen shooting some hoops and exploring the lake on a boat whilst Beyonce spent some time at the luxury resort
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Enjoy Some Fun in the Sun at Lake Como — See the Pictures!
Splash Mountain and Tiana's Bayou Adventure
New Disney Landmark Appears Overnight on Former Splash Mountain as it Undergoes Transformation
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas
World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Sail for the First Time in Initial Sea Trial — See Photos!
Kevin McKidd and his girlfriend on a safari
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd and Girlfriend Danielle Savre Take Safari Getaway: 'Trip of a Lifetime'
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim
Marie-Lou Nurk Shares Sultry Bikini Photos One Month After Split with Jason Oppenheim